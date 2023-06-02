Family offices look to infrastructure for alpha

Family offices are increasingly allocating to infrastructure and shunning more risky alternatives such as venture capital and hedge funds, a new BlackRock report shows.

Infrastructure will be a pivotal alpha-generating strategy for family offices this year as half of the 120 US-based family offices interviewed by BlackRock reveal they will increase their allocations to this asset class - significantly higher than any other subcategory of alternatives.

More government initiatives will likely bolster infrastructure, according to the Seizing opportunities in times of change report.

"We believe there could be more positive momentum ahead for infrastructure investments, supported by historically large policy initiatives such as the US Inflation Reduction Act and the European Commission's Green Deal Industrial Plan," the report said.

"The enthusiasm for infrastructure in part reflects the ways it has expanded beyond roads and bridges to include everything from power generation to waste management to food storage to digitalisation, as well as the numerous opportunities to support the maintenance and modernisation of long-standing projects such as airports, real estate and agriculture."

By contrast, enthusiasm for hedge funds and venture capital is bleaker.

Family offices were less positive on venture capital due to rising rates slowing startup funding. Valuations in growth sectors is also beginning to correct as the prospect of a growth slowdown or recession has taken shape.

"With 2022 seeing a 33% decline in the Nasdaq composite index and with the ARK Innovation ETF off 67% across the same period, public markets were bearish on tech, and many family offices had little reason to assume that venture valuations had not declined by at least those numbers by the end of 2022," BlackRock said.

"Challenges in the venture ecosystem may keep family offices away over the near term, but there is little evidence to suggest such a shift will be permanent."

Nearly 40% of hedge funds investors said they were disappointed with the asset class' performance.

One chief investment officer of an unnamed family office commented: "There's a lot of equity long/short, which is just equity beta. We pay a lot for it; it hasn't helped us. So, we've spent a lot of time really thinking about the beta and the characteristics of that diversifying part of the portfolio, and then... building a lot of private allocations to give us that diversification and market exposure."

Given the current economic environment, the need to be more agile and opportunistic in search for alpha is driving family offices to review portfolios or positions more frequently (76%) and to increasingly seek more input from external partners (64%) and peer networks (61%), the report said.