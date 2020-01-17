Family office manager hires Discovery director

A Sydney firm that manages money for family offices and high-net-worths has hired a portfolio manager from Discovery Asset Management which shut shop last year.

Peter Moller has joined Harper Bernays, which describes itself as one of Australia's "oldest and most discreet" investment management firms.

Moller was most recently a director at Discovery Asset Management for five years, where he covered industrials, consumer discretionary stocks, healthcare and materials.

Prior to this, he was a senior analyst/portfolio manager for QIC's Australian small companies fund for six years.

Discovery Asset Management shut down around June last year as its co-founder Stuart Jordan decided to retire and a superannuation fund yanked back a mandate, the AFR reported.

Discovery was not the only boutique to shut last year.

At least eight boutiques indicated intention to shut shop in 2019, including Denning Pryce, Sigma Funds Management and Mhor Asset Management while Melbourne long/short manager ARCO wound up its funds after being abandoned by its family office backer.