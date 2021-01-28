NEWS
Executive Appointments
EY Australia chief steps down
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 JAN 2021   11:47AM

EY's Australia chief executive and Oceania regional managing partner has resigned after over 34 years with the firm.

Tony Johnson joined EY in 1987 and was made partner just over a decade later.

Following this, Johnson was promoted to managing partner of Assurance Oceania in 2009 before moving onto managing partner of financial services in Asia Pacific before moving onto the top role in 2014.

In his seven-year tenure as chief executive, Johnson doubled revenue to over $2.2 billion and led a series of acquisitions including digital, data analytics, cyber security, technology, climate change and sustainability and management consultant firm Port Jackson Partners.

Commenting on his time as chief of EY Australia, Johnson said it has been an immense privilege to lead the organisation.

"While there is no fixed term limit, upon coming to the role I committed to give it my all for five years and then it would be best for EY, my family and me to pass the baton. Time has flown and I missed the five-year mark but am certain this is the right time for a change," he said.

"When I accepted the role in late 2014, I knew we were a very good organisation with outstanding talent and great values.

"My focus has been on instilling additional belief across the firm so that we are more bold, confident and distinctive in all we do whilst continuing to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Johnson will stay in the role until 30 June 2021 to ensure a seamless transition and will remain a partner until 31 October 2021.

EY has announced it will name Johnson's successor before the end of March.

