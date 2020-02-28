Evans Dixon hires former Macquarie chair

Evans Dixon has hired a former Macquarie Group chair as a non-executive director, as it reports a slump in profits and lays off more than 120 staff.

Kevin McCann is joining the board effectively immediately, Evans Dixon said in company filings this morning.

McCann has chaired the boards of Macquarie Group, Origin Energy, Healthscope and Citadel. He currently chairs Telix Pharmaceuticals.

He worked as a commercial lawyer from 1970 to 2004 as a partner at Allens Arthur Robinson.

"I am very pleased that a director of Mr McCann's abilities has agreed to join the Evans Dixon board. Mr McCann will complement the existing Directors' experience and skills very well," Evans Dixon executive chair David Evans said.

Evans Dixon reported $103 million in revenue (down 7%) and underlying EBITDA of $20.9 million (down 22%), as it conducted a firm-wide operational review.

Statutory NPAT was $2.1 million (down from $12.4 million) and underlying NPATA was $8.8 million (down 41%).

The company laid off 123 staff, reflecting 20% of its workforce, across wealth advice, E&P, funds management teams in US and Australia and group teams.