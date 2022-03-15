NEWS
Investment

ETF investors soar to 1.7m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 MAR 2022   12:23PM

Retail investors continue to flock to passive strategies as new research shows the number of users soared to a new high of 1.7 million.

Investment Trends estimated a 33% rise in the number of users of exchange-traded products during 2021, while a further 275,000 investors surveyed said they intend to invest in the strategies over the next 12 months.

Financial advisers are also increasingly adopting passive strategies in portfolios.

About 27% used ETFs in their core portfolio allocation, up from 16% in 2020 and nearly seven times more than in 2019 at 4%.

Investors expressed their growing demand for thematics such as artificial intelligence and renewable energy as opposed to plain vanilla ETFs like global equities.

Last year was a significant inflection point that saw the concepts of 'doing good' and 'doing well' finally coalesce in investors' minds, with ETFs seen as the vehicle of choice providing ease of access, Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said.

Another trend the research found was the number of women investing in ETFs. About 21% of new ETF investors are females aged between 18 and 34 years old.

"Young women are on a mission to close the gender investing gap and determined to take charge of their financial future," Guiamatsia said.

"They are eager to grow their knowledge and skills, highlighting education opportunities for issuers, financial advisers and investing platforms."

The latest Morningstar research shows Vanguard, BetaShares, and iShares continue to dominate the local ETF market, capturing more than 77.7% of the total net inflows.

Vanguard remains the most popular ETF provider with $7.1 billion in net inflows, which accounts for over one third (34.4%) of the total net inflows of the total ETF market.

