Superannuation
ERS emerges as tax loophole for expats
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 29 MAY 2020   12:09PM

The government's early release scheme has opened up a handy loophole for expats living in Australia, helping them withdraw their super balances tax-free.

Normally, temporary Australian residents would face a 35% tax on the taxable component of their superannuation balance when they depart the country. For those on working holiday visas, this rate lifts to 65%.

The untaxed element of their superannuation, which applies to lump sums as well as roll-over amounts, is taxed at 45% and 65% respectively.

The government's early release scheme however, allows them to withdraw up to $10,000 from their super savings - tax-free.

Eligible temporary residents need to have held a student visa for 12 months or more, be a skilled work visa holder or temporary resident visa holder and be able to prove that they are unable to meet their immediate living expenses.

Atlas Wealth Management managing director James Ridley said he has seen an increase in expats withdrawing their super for this reason.

"No one has been completely immune to the impacts of COVID-19, with job losses and hours wound back by employers," he said.

"People, who aren't looking to touch their super due to the long term impacts will look to drawdown on cash savings or potentially liquidate a portion of their share portfolio to access quick capital."

Similarly, HLB Mann Judd tax partner Peter Bembrick said he wouldn't traditionally encourage expats to withdraw their super balances, but the current circumstances had presented a tax-free opportunity.

"It's not something we would be encouraging people to do necessarily," he said.

"But in the case of the expat they wouldn't have a huge amount in super and they are probably planning to go back anyway, so it makes sense for them, particularly for the tax saving in doing that."

It was logical for expats impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to withdraw their super now to avoid tax concessions, he said.

"If they don't face tax consequences now, when they do leave their super wont get treated under that penalty tax rate," Bembrick said.

"I haven't actually seen anybody do that, but that could certainly be a loophole."

Ridley warns that expats need to be careful when withdrawing their super in the current environment.

"We've seen plenty of discussion about this on expat forums and expats really need to be careful, as if you are accessing these kinds of funds [they need to think about] how this impacts their tax residency," he said.

"Furthermore, depending on the country they reside this could be treated as taxable income also."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

