Eriksens analyst moves to research house

A senior investment analyst and investment consultant with Eriksens Global has joined a New Zealand investment research provider.

Research IP announced Andy Mahony will be joining the company as an investment consultant.

Research IP said the move is aligned with its continued strategic rollout services in the New Zealand and Australian markets.

Research IP managing director Darren Howlin said: "Research IP is extremely pleased to have someone of the calibre of Andy joining the team. Andy is a highly capable and respected financial services professional and brings a strong understanding of the New Zealand marketplace, which compliments the existing team based in Australia, Taiwan and the Philippines."

Mahony previously worked at Eriksens Global as a senior investment analyst and consultant. Prior to that he was a business analyst at American Express and worked in investment operations at ANZ.

"I'm excited to be part of a team that'll be at the forefront of a rapidly changing investment industry," Mahony said.

Research IP's offering includes qualitative research reports and one-page fund snapshots which form the New Zealand investment universe and include a number of Australian Unit Trusts.

"Research IP will have a core offering that is freely available to financial advisers and direct investors," Howlin said.

"This will enable people to have access to key information, helping them to make important investment decisions."

Howlin said Research IP is excited to continue its long-standing relationship with the New Zealand market and further enhance its offering and commitment over the next year.

"With Andy on board we are confident that we can further strengthen our relationships in New Zealand and deliver better outcomes for investors and their advisers," he said.