EOFY tips for advisers

Financial advisers should keep in mind some valuable tax breaks for their businesses as the 2021 financial year comes to a close.

H&R Block director of tax communications Mark Chapman told Financial Standard temporary full expensing (TLE) is one tax measure that should be top of mind for advisers.

This applies to assets such as IT equipment and office furniture purchased that advisers can receive an immediate deduction for, he said. Such assets must have been purchased and in use by June 30.

Businesses that made a loss last financial year and the year before will be able to carry losses back and receive a refund for taxes that they have already paid.

"If you combine that with TLE, you can potentially turn a substantial taxable profit into a tax loss. This only works for companies but not sole traders," he said.

The Australian Tax Office classifies a small business as one with a turnover of less than $10 million.

"So, a company that buys an asset that in turn creates a loss can carry that loss back and get a refund of the tax," he explained.

Chapman added that an adviser who is not registered as a company and does not necessarily want to create losses can consider deferring income.

Any invoices that need to be sent out can be done next financial year and that income is accounted for in FY22, he said. Expenses can also be deferred, which in effect reduces profit.

Advisers with debts in their books can be written off by June 30 and claim a tax deduction.

Sole traders not using the services of a tax agent must submit a personal tax return by 31 October 2021. Those using a tax agent have until 15 May 2022.

All other advisers that are non-sole traders and do not use a tax agent have to submit a tax return by 31 October 2021.

Statistics by the Inspector General of Taxation and Taxation Ombudsman reveals small businesses owe the tax office $21 billion - reaching an all-time high.

The debt is held by just 6.4% of the total number of small businesses.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson said the reported decline in small business payment plan arrangements over the past three years is a concern.

"For those small businesses that are struggling to meet their tax obligations, now is not the time to put your head in the sand. Small businesses are strongly encouraged to get on the front foot by lodging now and reaching out to the ATO - either online or by phone - for a tailored payment plan, if having difficulties meeting payment obligations," he said.