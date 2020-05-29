NEWS
Regulatory
Enquiry into lacklustre employee share schemes
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 29 MAY 2020   12:25PM

Australia's reluctance to adopt employee share schemes will be the subject of a public enquiry, with the aim of breathing new life into such schemes.

The Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue will inquire into and report on the tax treatment of employee share schemes, to understand whether a more favourable tax treatment might make such schemes more attractive.

Chair of the committee, Member of Parliament Jason Falinski, said the committee is interested to hear from a broad cross section of witnesses from government and the private sector.

It will be scrutinising the operation of employee share schemes and the effectiveness of the tax laws surrounding them.

"In 2015 the government made a number of changes to improve the taxation treatment and regulation of employee share schemes. This inquiry gives us the opportunity to understand why the use of employee share schemes is still so incredibly low in Australia," Falinski said.

"It makes little sense. Giving employees, in both startups and established businesses, the opportunity to share in the growth of companies that they are helping build is a cornerstone of innovative economies around the world, like the US and Israel. This is a unique opportunity for the Parliament to potentially transform the lives of a lot of good people."

The committee will consider whether those changes in 2015 were effective in boosting entrepreneurship in Australia.

Those 2015 changes were intended to bolster the startup sector in Australia as startups overseas have used employee share schemes to great success.

The costs and benefits of concessional taxation treatments, and deferred taxing points for options, to the broader community will also be considered.

As will whether the current tax treatment of employee share schemes remains relevant to start-up companies and whether any changes are appropriate.

It will also look into the administrative hurdles faced by companies in setting up an employee share scheme and whether improvements can be made there.

