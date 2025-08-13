Elanor rebuffs Lederer's governance concerns

Elanor Investors Group has clapped back at potential acquirer Lederer Group for making "inaccurate assertions" about its governance and management capabilities.

In providing an update on the proposed acquisition of its ASX-listed Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF), Elanor said it is still considering its response to the 70 cents per share offer.

Interestingly, Elanor said it "strongly rejects" any claims Lederer made during its due diligence process.

"Elanor has previously announced initiatives to enhance its corporate governance model by establishing a separate independent trustee and responsible entity board for Elanor's managed funds," Elanor said.

"This is further to the strengthened governance measures that the Elanor board implemented after the board and management changes in September 2024. Elanor is committed to transparent and accountable corporate governance, and the initiatives being implemented are consistent with those adopted by major Australian REIT managers."

In light of the proposal and to represent the interests of ECF securityholders, Elanor said it launched its Independent Board Committee and adopted appropriate protocols to manage any potential conflicts of interest that may arise between the interests of Elanor and securityholders.

It also established its Board Committee to represent the interests of Elanor, as the investment manager for ECF and owner of the responsible entity.

Among its own concerns, Elanor pointed out that from Lederer's proposal it is unclear who will manage ECF in the future and "impossible to assess the capabilities of a potential replacement RE or manager."

While it has no intention to vary ECF's current investment strategy, which is to only acquire properties within Australia, Elanor pointed out that assertions made by Lederer in its proposal "in this regard are factually incorrect."

Elsewhere, the group is progressing with its plans with Rockworth Capital Partners, which will invest up to $125 million into Elanor. Elanor will also acquire the Firmus business.

Rockworth owns 70% of Firmus, while the remaining ownership is held by Firmus chief executive and current Elanor director Su Kiat Lim.

Once these transactions finalise, Rockworth will increase its holding in Elanor from 11.8% to about 47.9%. Lim will also hold about a 13.6% stake in Elanor

Meanwhile, it is also on track to end its arrangement with Challenger and its subsidiary Fidante Partners which it entered in July 2023.