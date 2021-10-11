NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Economic recap: Week to October 8

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 11 OCT 2021   8:18AM

Combine economic stagnation and rising inflation and what do we get? We get stagflation -- the financial markets' fear du'jour.

It had been nearly half a century ago when the global economy have had its last encounter with stagflation. he first episode came in the mid-1970s. US CPI inflation surged from a low of 2.95% in August 1972 to 12.1% by December 1974 while the US economy stagnated, with annual GDP growth collapsing from 7.6% in 1973 to negative 2.3% by 1975. The unemployment rate soared from 4.6% to 8.6% over the same period. The same scenario played out in the mid-1980s.

The "great moderation" - strong growth with moderate inflation - that followed, had largely consigned stagflation to baby boomers' memories. Even more so after the global financial crisis, when years of stronger growth and record low unemployment rates failed to significantly lift inflation (low-flation).

Case in point, US headline CPI inflation averaged 1.84% in 2019 (the year before the covid-19 pandemic struck) at the same time that the average jobless rate has fallen to 3.7% -- the lowest level since the late 1950s.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

The same could be observed across many, if not most, global economies. So much so that, not only the US Federal Reserve, but most major world central banks have been hard at work trying to get measured inflation up to their targets.

The covid-19 pandemic initially brought down growth and inflation and the unemployment up. Although the pandemic and its more virulent variants continue to haunt to this day, social restrictions have been relaxed and businesses have resumed operations. All thanks to people on Planet Earth learning to live with the virus due to increased take-up of vaccinations.

This, in turn, released consumers' pent-up demand, placing pressure on factories to increase production to satisfy household needs and wants - from computer chips to pasta to (more) toilet paper.

Manufacturers need raw materials to manufacture these products. Factory demand - from oil and coal to power their machineries to other commodities such as aluminium and copper - coupled bottlenecks in supply chains, including port delays and a shortage of shipping containers (that affects delivery and availability of raw materials) - are adding to upward pressure on input prices, which they're now passing onto retailers that are then passed on to consumers.

Voila! We now get the "flation" part of "stagflation". The JP Morgan Global PMI survey showed that both input costs and output charges accelerated for both the manufacturing and services sectors in September.

But where's the "stag"?

Recent indicators suggest that while global economic growth has moderated from this year's high, activity continues to expand. Better, the September JP Morgan Global PMI survey showed the composite PMI edging higher to a reading of 53.0 from 52.5 in August, with both manufacturing and services remaining above the 50 expansion/contraction demarcation.

There's no "stag". However, there is a risk that inflation becomes more enduring. Higher prices would constrain consumer spending that would be constricted even more when central banks are forced into aggressive policy tightening to tame rising prices. This would turn the current growth moderation into economic stagnation.

But chances are the spike in inflation is going to be transitory as the Fed and the European Central think (hope). Inflation would ease as more and more factories return to full production, supply chain bottlenecks are cleared and pent-up consumer demand returns to normal.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Economic recap: Week to October 1
Economic recap: Week to September 24
Economic recap: Week to September 10
Economic recap: Week to September 17
Economic recap: Week to August 27
Economic recap: Week to August 20
APRA expands life insurance data reporting
Funds valued illiquid asset correctly: ASIC
Economic recap: Week to July 30
Economic recap: Week to July 23

Editor's Choice

Midwinter appoints head of product

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Midwinter Financial Services has appointed a new head of product, nabbing a former leader within AMP's advice business.

REI Super makes drastic fee changes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
REI Super is overhauling the way it charges both administration and investment fees, with most members expected to pay less from October 28.

Super funds extend poor disclosure to ESG holdings

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds are extending their opaque disclosure practices to their environment, social and governance commitments.

Iress expands Perennial partnership

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Iress has expanded its funds administration partnership with Perennial Value Management.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
11

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
25

Best of the Best Awards 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.