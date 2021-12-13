NEWS
Family Office

Domestic bias swells for HNWIs

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 13 DEC 2021   12:25PM

Cash, and local equities and property continue to be the preferred asset classes of the rich, according to a new report.

High-net-worth individuals' love affair with domestic shares jumped from 56.4% three years ago to 73.4% in 2021, Crestone Wealth Management's 2021 State of Wealth report finds.

This is closely followed by holdings in cash (72.4%) and direct residential property (43.4%).

COVID-19 has prompted two-thirds (36.2%) of HNWIs either to change to or consider Australian investments, reinforcing domestic bias.

HNWIs with bigger risk appetites tend to invest in international equities (42.5%), yet more and more are reducing this exposure from, 15.1% in 2019 to more than double at 34.7% in 2021.

Older HNWIs are less interested in changing investment portfolios, while half of Generation Y intend to reduce their global assets and over two thirds of Generation X want to do so.

Crestone head of strategy and development Clark Morgan said the wealthy still rely on what's familiar. "Arguably their portfolios are still not as diversified as one would like, with still a strong reliance on cash, Australian equities, and residential property, but it is trending positively in correlation with further engagement with financial advisers," he said.

Just over half of participants used the services of a financial adviser (57.2%). The proportion using a financial adviser has increased to 33.6% in 2021 (from 28.6% in 2020 and 23.1% in 2019).

Nearly 20% relied on the media for advice, such as the Australian Financial Review (45.1%), The Australian (39.8%) and ABC News (31.6%).

