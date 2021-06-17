NEWS
Executive Appointments

Directors added to FSC board

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUN 2021   12:48PM

The Financial Services Council is welcoming two new additions to its board, appointing executives from Macquarie Group and Zurich Australia.

Joining the board's nine other directors are Macquarie executive director, head of wealth management Sean West and Zurich Life and Investments chief executive Justin Delaney.

West brings more than 20 years' experience in financial services, including a decade with Macquarie. Meanwhile, Delaney brings more than 25 years' experience, having also spent more than a decade at Macquarie and served as chief operating officer of TAL.

FSC chair David Bryant - who is also chief executive of Mercer Australia - said the wisdom and expertise of both West and Delaney will be an asset to the board.

"Justin and Sean are welcome additions to the FSC board, together bringing more than 45 years' experience to the table," Bryant said.

"Their respective abilities and commitment to help grow and protect the long-term financial wellbeing of Australians will be valued on the FSC board, and we look forward to working with them."

The FSC board is usually comprised of 14 senior wealth management executives, including the chair, but currently sits at 11 due to resignations.

Former MLC chief executive Geoff Lloyd, recently departed UBS Asset Management chief executive Bryce Doherty and AMP New Zealand chief executive Blair Vernon all vacated their board positions earlier this year.

Read more: FSCMacquarie GroupFinancial Services CouncilZurich AustraliaJustin DelaneySean WestDavid BryantAMP New ZealandAustraliansBlair VernonBryce DohertyGeoff LloydInvestmentsMercer AustraliaTALUBS Asset ManagementZurich Life
VIEW COMMENTS

