Death of value investing a myth: Realindex

The rise of a small handful of growth stocks is creating a distortion and obscuring the true performance of value investing in global markets, according to Realindex.

In a research paper titled Value is dead, long live value, Realindex quantitative analyst Wang Chun Wei takes aim at criticisms of value investing.

"We don't believe that value investing is dead, just because it has underperformed growth in recent years," Wei said.

"In fact, it's to be expected in an environment where a handful of outlier stocks have inflated the index, fuelled by investor sentiment and easy monetary policy."

The paper said over the past few months the argument against value has become stronger, but dismisses those claims as purely descriptive, lamenting the fact that growth has outperformed value in the last few years.

"There is no magic factor that consistently delivers alpha month in, month out. Value, like other styles, is known to have long periods of underperformance, followed by outperformance," Wei said.

"Over the long run, value investing works, and a plethora of empirical evidence supports the value premium."

The paper points out that current circumstances have led some to conclude that value is synonymous with poor quality and growth stocks with high quality.

"There is an assumption that in a continued low growth world, there is little hope for poor quality names to outperform, and thus value is as good as dead. However, our empirical analysis shows it's not this simple," Wei said.

"When we plot the relationship between quality and value for all MSCI World stocks, we see that it is possible to have value stocks with earnings certainty and low leverage, and vice versa, for growth names."

The paper also points to the impact of monetary stimulus on "exuberant" pricing of growth stocks.

"It's true that growth stocks have done well in the recent past. This is not only due to the rise of intangibles, but also to favourable macroeconomic conditions," he said.

"Growth stocks have more room to accommodate investors' imaginations, and it is easier for them to get bid up in a market flooded with cheap cash. Their cash flows are more likely to be long dated, and they have taken advantage of this low interest rate environment."

When analysing price to book ratios, it becomes apparent that expansion of the most expensive stocks is attributable to growth stocks becoming "pricier" as opposed to value stocks becoming "cheaper".

The paper said the effect is compounded by the stellar growth of a handful of names which distort the market.

"In essence, the recent outperformance of growth has been driven by a very narrow set of technology stocks, and we think this is unsustainable," Wei said.

"Isolating five stocks, including Tesla, Amazon and Apple, our paper shows that the value underperformance, relative to the market capitalization benchmark, largely disappears once we exclude these names.

"To us, the outperformance of growth looks quite unstable. If we take out a handful of US tech darlings, value has actually kept pace with the broad market."

The paper said it is too simplistic to equate "growth vs value" with "high quality vs low quality".

"The growth-value spread is in part due to monetary stimulus, with easy money flowing into growth stocks, stretching their implied equity duration and increasing their multiples relative to value names," it said.

"This seems inherently unstable and is driven off a narrow base of technology firms. Therefore, it should be questioned whether or not this can continue."