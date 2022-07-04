David Elmslie steps down as Hostplus chair

After 15 years at the helm of the fund's board, David Elmslie has been replaced by former QIC chief executive Damien Frawley.

Elmslie's term came to an end on Friday, June 30.

He was first appointed chair of Hostplus in 2007. At that time, Hostplus had 823,000 members and oversaw about $6.5 billion in funds under management. It now has more than 1.5 million members and manages more than $76 billion on their behalf.

Paying tribute to Elmslie, Hostplus chief executive David Elia said: "Throughout his time, he has diligently and faithfully served the Hostplus board, the fund, and the interests of all contributing employers and members."

"To have had David advocating for both our members and our employers and leading our fund from strength to strength for so many years, has been truly invaluable."

Meanwhile, Hostplus co-deputy chairs Tim Lyons and Craig Laundy welcomed Frawley to the role of independent chair.

"I am delighted to welcome Damien to the board of Hostplus and look forward to working closely with him to continue to deliver strong performance and better retirement outcomes for our members," Lyons said

Laundy added: "Damien will no doubt bring valuable perspectives to the Hostplus board especially in relation to investments and effectively managing growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace. His depth and breadth of experience across financial, government and not for profit sectors will serve our members very well."

Frawley served as chief executive of QIC for 10 years before retiring earlier this year. Prior, he was managing director and chief executive of BlackRock Australia. He spent a total of seven years at BlackRock in various roles, and six before that with Merrill Lynch Investment Management.