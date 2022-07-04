Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

David Elmslie steps down as Hostplus chair

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 4 JUL 2022   12:29PM

After 15 years at the helm of the fund's board, David Elmslie has been replaced by former QIC chief executive Damien Frawley.

Elmslie's term came to an end on Friday, June 30.

He was first appointed chair of Hostplus in 2007. At that time, Hostplus had 823,000 members and oversaw about $6.5 billion in funds under management. It now has more than 1.5 million members and manages more than $76 billion on their behalf.

Paying tribute to Elmslie, Hostplus chief executive David Elia said: "Throughout his time, he has diligently and faithfully served the Hostplus board, the fund, and the interests of all contributing employers and members."

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"To have had David advocating for both our members and our employers and leading our fund from strength to strength for so many years, has been truly invaluable."

Meanwhile, Hostplus co-deputy chairs Tim Lyons and Craig Laundy welcomed Frawley to the role of independent chair.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"I am delighted to welcome Damien to the board of Hostplus and look forward to working closely with him to continue to deliver strong performance and better retirement outcomes for our members," Lyons said

Laundy added: "Damien will no doubt bring valuable perspectives to the Hostplus board especially in relation to investments and effectively managing growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace. His depth and breadth of experience across financial, government and not for profit sectors will serve our members very well."

Frawley served as chief executive of QIC for 10 years before retiring earlier this year. Prior, he was managing director and chief executive of BlackRock Australia. He spent a total of seven years at BlackRock in various roles, and six before that with Merrill Lynch Investment Management.

Read more: HostplusDavid ElmslieQICDamien FrawleyBlackRock AustraliaCraig LaundyTim LyonsDavid EliaMerrill Lynch Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Apollo secures Hostplus mandate
Top super funds for ESG revealed
The first 30 years: Super's biggest changes
Cbus, Hostplus take out customer satisfaction awards
UniSuper revamps investment team
QIC welcomes new director of private debt
Stagflation: What should we expect?
TWUSUPER chair retires after two decades
Hostplus tops super ranks to March
Hostplus, Statewide Super finalise merger

Editor's Choice

BlackRock appoints head of iShares, index investment

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:32PM
BlackRock has named Jason Collins as its head of iShares and index investments for the Australian and New Zealand region, effective immediately.

That's a wrap for the BT Wrap

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:36PM
BT's 25-year-old Wrap has seen its last June 30, with its user interface no longer available and all clients moved across to Panorama.

Social impact fund to target essential workers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:06PM
A new co-investment scheme, backed by family offices and institutional investors, will be made available to first responders and frontline workers, helping them secure a property close to their workplace.

Talent shortage impacts demand for regional advice practices

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:08PM
It's a buyer's market for those keen on acquiring a regional financial planning practice - just don't expect to be able to hire for it.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.