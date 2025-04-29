Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Datt Capital sets in motion Koonenberry Gold board spill

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 29 APR 2025   12:36PM

Datt Capital is attempting to spill the board of ASX-listed Koonenberry Gold (KNB), saying it is not satisfied with its governance and shareholder value preservation.

The boutique investment manager, which has a 12% stake in Koonenberry Gold, wants to eject two non-executive directors: Darren Glover and George Rogers.

It wants to replace them with Tim Kennedy, as an independent non-executive director, and Tony Gu, as a non-independent non-executive director.

Datt Capital had previously submitted confidential requests for board changes, but after being rebuffed by Koonenberry, formally moved resolutions under section 203D of the Corporations Act to remove the two directors. Koonenberry also did not disclose these developments to the market via an ASX announcement and instead put forward a "controversial" incentive package for these directors.

The fund manager also criticised the proposed performance rights incentive package announced by Koonenberry on April 10, arguing the package represents an "egregious transfer of value from shareholders to the board," estimating a potential $5.4 million dilution to shareholder value, assuming a 20-cent share price.

The package could dilute existing shareholders by almost 6% without delivering tangible benefits.

"The vesting terms are inappropriate for a company with a confirmed, significant gold discovery and pending drill program results," Datt Capital chief investment officer Emanuel Datt said.

"Rather than being linked to fundamental value creation, the conditions are tied to short-term share price movements."

A "well-structured incentive package" instead should include vesting conditions based on tangible metrics, such as gold resource quantities verified under the JORC Code, which sets the minimum standards for Public Reporting of Minerals Exploration Results, combined with a 30-day volume-weighted average share price metric.

"The board's new proposal departs from past practice and represents poor governance. Our proposed board candidates have the skills and proven track record to build and maximise value for all shareholders," Datt said.

Read more: Datt CapitalKoonenberry GoldASXDarren GloverEmanuel DattGeorge RogersJORC CodeTim KennedyTony Gu
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASX launches review into shareholder approvals
Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey
Global X to launch AI infrastructure ETF
ClearBridge launches three active ETFs
First Sentier to enter Australian ETF market
Cbus plays it steady amid rocky start to the year
PM Capital hits back at Platinum after offer rejected
Tariff impact on super 'profoundly worrying'
Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?
Lakehouse Capital lists first fund on ASX

Editor's Choice

Escala launches alternatives platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Escala Partners will launch a dedicated end-to-end alternatives investment platform.

AFCA highlights 'pattern of delays' in super

ELIZA BAVIN
AFCA's latest Systemic Issues Insights Report found delays, poor communication with regulators and IT disruptions that must be addressed.

Acenda forms innovation function to create new insurance propositions

ANDREW MCKEAN
Acenda, created pending the merger of MLC Life Insurance and Resolution Life Australasia, has formed an innovation function led by a Suncorp veteran.

MFS expands Australian offering with contrarian strategy

ELIZA BAVIN
The MFS Global Contrarian Equity Trust invests in large-cap companies experiencing controversy or in transition.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media