Investment

Daintree Capital lists active hybrid ETF

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 NOV 2021   11:11AM

The boutique investment management firm listed a hybrid exchange traded fund (ETF) in a single unit structure on the ASX.

The Daintree Hybrid Opportunities Fund, distributed by Perennial and eInvest, invests in a global portfolio of 25 to 125 hybrid bank securities with a targeted return of 3.5% to 4.5% p.a. above the cash rate and net of fees.

"There are very few active hybrid funds quoted on exchanges. Australia only represents 4% of the global hybrid market, so offering access to global hybrids will help increase access to more diversified and less concentrated hybrid exposures," Daintree portfolio manager Brad Dunn said.

Some of the hybrids include those from global banks including Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Lloyd's Bank and ING Group and the investment team uses cost-effective hedges to reduce volatility for investors throughout the market cycle.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

The Fund is available in a single unit structure, which allows investors to apply for units directly or on the ASX and those that invest before December 31 will have the first six months of investment fees in 2022 waived.

"Our goal was to allow investors to choose their preferred method of access, with the option of having the real-time liquidity that comes with investing on an exchange", Dunn said.

eInvest managing director Camilla Love added: "Funds quoted on the exchange are particularly popular with retail investors as they typically do not have a minimum investment amount, with the exception of the minimums that are imposed by brokers."

Read more: eInvestDaintree Hybrid Opportunities FundBrad DunnCamilla LovePerennial
