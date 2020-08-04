NEWS
Superannuation
Cyber criminals jump on ERS
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   12:18PM

Reports of cybercrime increased significantly after the government announced the Early Release of Superannuation (ERS) and JobKeeper schemes, according to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission.

ACCC chair Rod Simms told the joint committee on COVID-19 criminal activity and law enforcement that over 60% of COVID-19 scams are phishing scams aimed at collecting identity information.

"As the economy responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACCC has been active in detecting and preventing new threats to consumers and the economy. In relation to fraud and cybercrime, the ACCC's focus has been on detecting criminal activity such as scams and cartels," Simms said.

"The ACCC aims to prevent Australians from falling victim to scams by raising awareness, sharing intelligence and working with government and the private sector to reduce opportunities for scams to occur."

Simms said the ACCC have been analysing scams data regarding COVID-19 collected via Scamwatch to identify trends, monitor financial losses and inform our scam prevention strategies.

He said the ACCC receives a large number of scam reports each year (167,801 in 2019), but the scam reports in some categories, including phishing, increased significantly after the government announced changes to superannuation access and the JobKeeper program.

"Reports to Scamwatch for the June 2020 quarter are 23% higher than the June 2019 quarter. In 2020 more people who make scam reports have reported losing money than in any year before (In 2020 13.5% of reports include a financial loss, compared with 11.7% last year and 9.9%in 2018)," he outlined.

"The ACCC has received over 3500 scam reports mentioning COVID-19 with $2.2 million in reported losses as at 22 July 2020."

Simms added that the cyber criminals were aiming to collect personal information to be used to make fraudulent claims of government programs, including access to the ERS scheme.

"One of the high-risk issues have been the impersonation of legitimate government websites and communications," he said.

"The ACCC is responding to increased scam activity by engaging in disruption, awareness training and sharing intelligence with businesses and other government agencies."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

