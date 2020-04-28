NEWS
Investment
COVID-19 ETP market winners, losers
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 28 APR 2020   12:06PM

New Rainmaker research has revealed the winners and losers in the exchange traded product (ETP) market during the quarter to March's COVID-19 induced volatility.

March 2020 was characterised by sharp falls and rises in equities as investors grappled with uncertainty about what COVID-19 would mean for the economy.

The ASX Monthly Investment Products Report showed losses across the board with Australian listed property performing the worst, losing 34%. Australian equities were down 21% and international equities down 13% (currency hedged).

"Investors in the ETP market traded harder than they ever had before," Rainmaker head of investment research John Dyall said.

"This is testament to the liquidity, pricing and ease of use of ETPs as tools for quickly repositioning portfolios in a world that was changing day by day, sometimes minute by minute."

Out of the extraordinary trading activity, winners and losers emerged.

BetaShares Australian Equities Strong Bear ETF and BetaShares US Equities Strong Bear ETF both came out of March winners in the field.

Dyall said usually traded value is a function of the size of the product, but the bear ETFs proved exceptions to this rule.

The BetaShares Australian Equities Strong Bear ETF makes money when the Australian shares index falls at a ratio of around two to one.

It experienced strong inflows in March and had the highest traded value of any product during the period, at just under $2 billion.

This was for a fund that had just over $200 million at the beginning of the month.

The next two products with the highest traded value to assets ratio also belonged to BetaShares.

The BetaShares Geared Australian Equities Fund and BetaShares US Equities Strong Bear Fund had trading ratios of 8.8 and 4.7 respectively.

Rainmaker analysis indicates these products were not only being used in March to hedge portfolios, but to trade volatility for short term gain.

Vanguard Australian Shares Index, SPDR 200 and BetaShares Australia 200 ETF had the largest net flows for Australian equites ETPs during the period overall.

In international equities, BetaShares US Equities Strong Bear Fund was ranked first for flows, followed by iShares Core S&P 500 and Vanguard MSCI Index International.

iShares S&P ASX 200 was ranked last for flows with a FUM change of minus $494 million.

The Morningstar International Shares Active ETF and iShares MSCI Taiwan products were ranked second last and last respectively for international equities ETPs with traded value under $1 million.

"In March the Australian ETP market demonstrated just what an efficient mechanism it is for investors during volatile times," Dyall said.

"It demonstrated the maturity Australia needs in a time of crisis, which is liquidity and price discovery."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

