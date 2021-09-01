NEWS
Financial Planning

CountPlus takes stake in firm

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   12:45PM

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group is acquiring a 49% shareholding in an accounting firm based in Victoria.

CountPlus will pay a total of $2.8 million for Southern Cross Business Holdings (SCBA) made up of an initial payment of $2.2 million which CountPlus is funding from cash reserves.

The additional payment will be made in 12 months and is subject to financial performance targets.

SCBA's key management and principals will remain at the firm with managing principal Noel Costa continuing at the helm.

"CountPlus puts the client at the centre of everything, and that belief mirrors the SCBA way of doing business. We very much look forward to continuing to provide a vital service for our clients across regional Victoria, while availing of the strategic vision, resources and capabilities of the CountPlus network," Costa said.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe added the firm's OD-P model allows partner firms to retain their identity while focusing on future growth.

"The partnership with SCBA is an example of this aligned strategy, and we look forward to working with the SCBA team on best market practices to grow the business, including financial planning services," Rowe said.

The acquisition comes after CountPlus recorded a 59% drop in net profit to $7.1 million in its full-year results last week.

Statutory EBITDA was down 28% to $2.08 million while revenue from operating activities was up 3% to $80.5 million.

CountPlus subsidiary Count Financial's profit was also down from $1.78 million in FY20 to $1.09 million.

Read more: CountPlusSCBAMatthew RoweNoel CostaCount FinancialSouthern Cross Business Holdings
VIEW COMMENTS

