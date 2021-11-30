NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Count Financial adds advice firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 30 NOV 2021   11:57AM

A Victorian financial advice business is the latest to join Count Financial, making it the 23rd addition to the group this year.

Financial Momentum will become part of Count Financial on December 1.

The family business, with a team of four financial advisers, is based in Wangaratta and has an office in Sunbury. It was most recently part of the Nextplan and prior to that was licensed with Total Financial Solutions (a licensee that was owned by CountPlus).

Financial Momentum director and financial adviser Matthew Holmes said: "We have ongoing relationships with former TFS firms who joined Count Financial and many of them spoke about how great the transition had been for them. These relationships were instrumental in our decision to join, as we were looking for ways to increase efficiencies that these firms have been enjoying on the back of Count Financial's strong technology focus."

As the former chief executive of TFS, Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said he looks forward to working with the firm again.

"It's pleasing to know that the investments we are making in simplifying and enhancing the advice delivery process are being recognised by our adviser community, which has played a big part in Financial Momentum choosing to rejoin us," he said.

Newcastle-based financial advice firm Serendipity Wealth Advisors joined Count Financial in October.

Serendipity launched in February 2021 by directors Christine Lusher and Norma Samson.

In June, it took a 49% stake in Southern Cross Business Holdings, an accounting firm based in Victoria.

Count Financial's parent company CountPlus saw a 59% drop in net profit to $7.1 million in the last financial year.

Grandfathered commissions, COVID-19, and regulatory reforms were some of the biggest detractors to its performance.

Read more: Count FinancialFinancial MomentumCountPlusAndrew KennedyChristine LusherMatthew HolmesNextplanNorma SamsonSerendipity Wealth Advisors
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Newcastle advice firm joins Count Financial
CountPlus to acquire Challenger SMSF business
CountPlus takes stake in firm
CountPlus profit plummets
New AIA advice unit names chief executive
Reality TV star joins advice fintech
CountPlus firm finalises acquisition
Stonehouse acquires risk advice firm
CountPlus acquisitions boost revenue by $9.4m
AWS swaps to boutique licensee

Editor's Choice

AMP hires from AustralianSuper

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:42PM
AMP today announces the appointment of Felicia Trewin as its new chief technology officer and member of the group executive committee.

ESG overhaul for SSGA ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
State Street Global Advisors will roll out enhancements to four of its SPDR ETFs and, in the process, give Australian investors access to an ESG-focused global real estate ETF and reduced carbon emissions emerging markets ETF for the first time.

Retirees require 3.3% drawdown: Research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
New Morningstar research recommends retirees should drop the 4% withdrawal rate to 3.3% for a balanced portfolio.

ClearView recruits chief claims officer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
The former chief claims officer at Zurich Financial Services has moved to ClearView Wealth in a newly created role.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.