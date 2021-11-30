Count Financial adds advice firm

A Victorian financial advice business is the latest to join Count Financial, making it the 23rd addition to the group this year.

Financial Momentum will become part of Count Financial on December 1.

The family business, with a team of four financial advisers, is based in Wangaratta and has an office in Sunbury. It was most recently part of the Nextplan and prior to that was licensed with Total Financial Solutions (a licensee that was owned by CountPlus).

Financial Momentum director and financial adviser Matthew Holmes said: "We have ongoing relationships with former TFS firms who joined Count Financial and many of them spoke about how great the transition had been for them. These relationships were instrumental in our decision to join, as we were looking for ways to increase efficiencies that these firms have been enjoying on the back of Count Financial's strong technology focus."

As the former chief executive of TFS, Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said he looks forward to working with the firm again.

"It's pleasing to know that the investments we are making in simplifying and enhancing the advice delivery process are being recognised by our adviser community, which has played a big part in Financial Momentum choosing to rejoin us," he said.

Newcastle-based financial advice firm Serendipity Wealth Advisors joined Count Financial in October.

Serendipity launched in February 2021 by directors Christine Lusher and Norma Samson.

In June, it took a 49% stake in Southern Cross Business Holdings, an accounting firm based in Victoria.

Count Financial's parent company CountPlus saw a 59% drop in net profit to $7.1 million in the last financial year.

Grandfathered commissions, COVID-19, and regulatory reforms were some of the biggest detractors to its performance.