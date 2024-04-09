Newspaper icon
Financial Planning

Count completes Solutions Centric deal, reconsiders another

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 APR 2024   12:07PM

Count has finalised the acquisition of Solutions Centric, but flagged another of its recently announced deals isn't going to plan.

The group's acquisition of 51% of Solutions Centric was effective on Friday, April 5. It first announced the deal on February 12, saying it paid $4.1 million for the SMSF services company which is Australian owned by run out of India.

"The acquisition further expands Count's Services segment proposition to complement existing group services that support accounting and financial planning (IT and offshore capabilities), along with actuarial certificates, SMSF and tax training/education," Count said.

However, at the same time, it confirmed that the intended sale of Bentleys (WA) has not been completed on time.

Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

As announced on February 28, Count planned to divest 100% of Bentleys (WA) to Fortuna Perth for an agreed price of $1.1 million. The transaction was expected to close at the end of March.

Count said it did not complete "due to non-satisfaction of the conditions precedent."

The ASX-listed accounting and advice group said it is now considering its options.

"Count continues to have discussions with various parties and are exploring other strategic options including but not limited to the sale of the business," it said.

Read more: CountSolutions CentricBentleysFortuna Perth
