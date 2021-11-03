Commonwealth Bank to add crypto services

Commonwealth Bank will become the first bank in Australia to offer the ability to buy, sell and hold crypto assets via a strategic partnership with Gemini and Chainalysis.

The bank has designed a crypto exchange and custody service which will be offered through the CommBank app. It has done so in partnership with exchange and custodian Gemini and blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.

The bank will offer access to 10 crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

"The emergence and growing demand for digital currencies from customers creates both challenges and opportunities for the financial services sector, which has seen a significant number of new players and business models innovating in this area," CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said.

"We believe we can play an important role in crypto to address what's clearly a growing customer need and provide capability, security and confidence in a crypto trading platform."

CBA's own research shows many of its customers are already buying, selling or holding crypto assets elsewhere. Further, Comyn said the decision to offer the service will enable customers to safely and securely dip their toes into the crypto market, with many currently deterred by "the friction of using third party exchanges, the risk of fraud, and the lack of trust in some new providers".

A pilot version of the offering will commence in the coming weeks before more features are rolled out to more customers next year.

Also commenting, Gemini global head of business development Dave Abner said: "We are proud to be providing exchange and custody services to CBA as they begin to unlock access to cryptocurrency investments for many Australians. The exponential growth of digital assets internationally, coupled with Gemini's institutional-grade security and proactive regulatory approach, positions this partnership to set a new standard for banks and financial platforms in Australia and across the globe."

Chainalysis chief executive and co-founder Michael Gronager said the company is thrilled to be involved in the partnership and to "play a pioneering role in building trust in cryptocurrencies in the Australian market".