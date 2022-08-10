Commonwealth Bank profit nears $10bn

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) reported its cash net profit has risen 11% to $9.6 billion and its net profit increased 9% to $9.7 billion since last year.

The banking giant said home loans, up 7.4%, contributed to the strong earnings as well as growth in core businesses and a loan impairment benefit.

Its profit results said the total impairment provisions decreased to $5.3 billion from $6.2 billion in FY21, reflecting sound portfolio credit quality and the reduced level of COVID-19 overlays.

The full-year dividend was supported by the bank's continued capital and balance sheet strength.

The final dividend was $2.10 per share, fully franked, delivering a total dividend for the year of $3.85 per share, fully franked.

CBA managing director and chief executive Matt Comyn said: "Overall we have returned $13 billion to our share holders in the last 12 months through buybacks and dividends."

The bank also reported its funds management income decreased by $30 million to $135 million - a drop of 18%. A key driver was the decrease in retail banking services of $22 million or 69% to $10 million, due to the wind-down and closure of the Commonwealth Financial Planning (CFP) business.

Insurance income also took a significant hit, coming in at $73 million - a decrease of $72 million or 50% from the prior year.

Commonwealth Bank said the result was driven by higher claims experience net of reinsurance recoveries, due to increased weather-related claims and higher average claims size driven by supply chain disruptions.

In May 2020 the bank entered into an agreement to sell a 55% interest in Colonial First State (CFS) to KKR. The sale was completed last December and resulted in a post-tax gain of $840 million (net of transaction and separation costs).

The profit results said: "Post-tax transaction and separation costs of $47 million and $137 million were recognised during the years ended 30 June 2021 and 30 June 2020. The group has retained a 45% interest in the parent entity of the CFS business, Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Limited, which is accounted for as an investment in a joint venture."

The group is currently defending itself against several class actions filed against it in Federal Court.

Three are in relation to superannuation products while another superannuation class action was settled in June. Other matters include class actions related to financial advice, an action in the US over BBSW, another related to its New Zealand subsidiary ASB Bank.

It is also working on a matter with the Fair Work Ombudsman and other inquiries with APRA and ASIC.