Coller Capital hires from L1 Capital

Coller Capital appointed a new director for its private wealth team who recently finished up at L1 Capital.

Alexander Ordon joined Coller Capital in March as a director for Australia and New Zealand to support the private wealth secondaries solutions business.

Ordon spent six years at L1 Capital as an investment specialist and before that had a stint at Aoris Investment Management as head of distribution.

He's also held senior distribution roles at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Netwealth and Credit Suisse.

Last year, Coller Capital launched its first Australian-domiciled private equity secondaries fund.

In February, the firm launched its private credit secondaries fund. The new fund requires a minimum initial investment of $25,000 and a minimum of $5000 per additional investment thereafter.

It invests 80% of assets in an underlying fund domiciled in Luxembourg overseen by Coller Investment Management.

Coller Capital head of Australia and New Zealand private wealth distribution David Hallifax said Ordon's "deep understanding of the private wealth market in Australia and New Zealand, coupled with his strong relationships with private wealth investors, will be critical to our efforts to expand our offering."

"The recent launch of our private equity and private credit secondaries funds in Australia reflects our commitment to the region and the growing demand for secondaries among private wealth investors," he said.

Coller Capital has about $38 billion in assets under management (AUM). It has offices in London, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.