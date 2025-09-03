Newspaper icon
Coaxial names chief investment officer

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 SEP 2025   12:22PM

Coaxial, the family office of Nicola Forrest, has appointed a chief investment officer and a chief financial and commercial officer to support its next phase of growth.

The announcement follows the appointment of its inaugural chief executive Philippa Watson in March.

Richard Harris has commenced as chief investment officer, while Sameer Vij will join as chief financial and commercial officer in October.

Harris has over two decades of experience across financial services, technology, and high-growth ventures. He was most notable for his contribution to Afterpay across its journey in Australia.

He was chief financial officer when Afterpay debuted on the ASX and oversaw the design and development of it as chief risk officer.

Before that, Harris had a 15-year career in retail banking in various locations across the Asia Pacific, including Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Harris said he is pleased to be joining the business to drive social and economic changes.

"My experiences have taught me what can happen when deep commercial thinking meets bold ambition, particularly in founder-led organisations," Harris said.

"I believe when Coaxial applies this same intensity and innovation, it will create the opportunity for future generations of Australians to achieve their potential and contribute to our country- socially, culturally and economically."

Meanwhile, Vij will join from Aveo, where he currently serves as chief financial officer. He brings more than 25 years of experience in private equity, investment banking, property, resources and infrastructure at organisations such as Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, Lendlease and Peabody Energy.

Commenting, Vij said: "It is an absolute privilege to bring my broad experience to Coaxial and join a world-class team to bring Nicola Forrest's vision to life, particularly her focus on investing in children."

"Opportunities like this, where commercial capability is harnessed to drive systemic, positive social change, are incredibly rare. I'm energised by the opportunity to truly make an impact that improves lives across Australia."

Meantime, Forrest said the new appointments bring significant strength to Coaxial's leadership team.

"Richard and Sameer are both highly commercial senior leaders, having proven their capabilities in numerous organisations," Forrest said.

"They share Coaxial's commitment to bold thinking and long-term value creation. Their experience complements Philippa's leadership and will help position Coaxial to deliver impact at scale."

Harris and Vij join Watson and head of foundation Alyssa Lane, who was appointed in 2024, on the executive team.

