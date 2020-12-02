Climate change-focused fund introduced

Aviva Investors has launched a climate-change related fund that tilts towards companies transitioning to a low carbon economy.

The Aviva Investors Climate Transition Global Equity Fund is benchmarked to outperform the MSCI All Countries World Index by 2% per annum on a rolling three-year basis, and is managed by portfolio manager Jaime Ramos Martin in partnership with climate change specialist Rick Stathers.

"Mitigating and adapting to climate change is the most critical long-term economic challenge that we face in today's world," Aviva Investors managing director, Australia Brett Jackson said.

"Following last summer's catastrophic bushfires and extreme weather events there is growing recognition among Australian investors of the risks and opportunities that arise from climate change.

"Combined with APRA's 2021 plans that will require super funds to perform vulnerability assessments of the potential physical impacts of a changing climate, it is clear that addressing the risks associated with climate change is a global theme and one that will only gain momentum over the coming years."

The Climate Transition Global Equity Fund invests in global companies that derive material revenues from goods and services addressing climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as investing in those companies aligning their business models for a warmer, low-carbon world. It avoids stocks exposed to coal, unconventional fossil fuels, Arctic oil and gas production or thermal coal electricity generation, and limits exposure to those producing oil and gas or gas-fired power generation.

"The market failure to price in the consequences of climate change presents investors with risks and opportunities," Aviva Investors Climate Transition Global Equity Fund portfolio manager Jaime Ramos Martin.

"Drawing up expertise from both our climate specialists and investment teams, we can identify not only companies that provide mitigation and adaption solutions but also companies that are building future climate change risk into their business model. This holistic approach allows us to build high conviction portfolios for clients that aim to have a positive impact on climate."

As reported in sister publication FS Sustainability, the £522 billion global fund manager has identified climate risk as one of three megatrends - including biodiversity loss and anti-microbial resistance - that represent market failures that investors should address with companies and government.

Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors, told FS Sustainability that upcoming global events in 2021 - the G7, G20 and COP-26 meetings - should be seen as opportunities to raise these global megatrends, even as the world continues to manage the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.