NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Climate change-focused fund introduced
BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 DEC 2020   12:20PM

Aviva Investors has launched a climate-change related fund that tilts towards companies transitioning to a low carbon economy.

The Aviva Investors Climate Transition Global Equity Fund is benchmarked to outperform the MSCI All Countries World Index by 2% per annum on a rolling three-year basis, and is managed by portfolio manager Jaime Ramos Martin in partnership with climate change specialist Rick Stathers.

"Mitigating and adapting to climate change is the most critical long-term economic challenge that we face in today's world," Aviva Investors managing director, Australia Brett Jackson said.

"Following last summer's catastrophic bushfires and extreme weather events there is growing recognition among Australian investors of the risks and opportunities that arise from climate change.

"Combined with APRA's 2021 plans that will require super funds to perform vulnerability assessments of the potential physical impacts of a changing climate, it is clear that addressing the risks associated with climate change is a global theme and one that will only gain momentum over the coming years."

The Climate Transition Global Equity Fund invests in global companies that derive material revenues from goods and services addressing climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as investing in those companies aligning their business models for a warmer, low-carbon world. It avoids stocks exposed to coal, unconventional fossil fuels, Arctic oil and gas production or thermal coal electricity generation, and limits exposure to those producing oil and gas or gas-fired power generation.

"The market failure to price in the consequences of climate change presents investors with risks and opportunities," Aviva Investors Climate Transition Global Equity Fund portfolio manager Jaime Ramos Martin.

"Drawing up expertise from both our climate specialists and investment teams, we can identify not only companies that provide mitigation and adaption solutions but also companies that are building future climate change risk into their business model. This holistic approach allows us to build high conviction portfolios for clients that aim to have a positive impact on climate."

As reported in sister publication FS Sustainability, the £522 billion global fund manager has identified climate risk as one of three megatrends - including biodiversity loss and anti-microbial resistance - that represent market failures that investors should address with companies and government.

Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors, told FS Sustainability that upcoming global events in 2021 - the G7, G20 and COP-26 meetings - should be seen as opportunities to raise these global megatrends, even as the world continues to manage the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Aviva InvestorsTransition Global Equity FundJaime Ramos MartinFS SustainabilityAPRABrett JacksonMSCI All Countries World IndexRick StathersSteve Waygood
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA takes action against Westpac
APRA reduces CBA capital requirement
Super sneaks back to $3tn in assets
RC recommendations closer to legislation
Life insurance performance plummets
New internal audit guide for finance sector
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
LGIAsuper alters asset allocations
Council of Financial Regulators monitors ASX, cybersecurity
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
Editor's Choice
Coolabah to manage Contango fund
KANIKA SOOD
Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital has been appointed to manage a floating-rate bond fund from Contango Asset Management.
Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm
KANIKA SOOD
ClearView's LaVista Licensee Solutions is adding a former MLC Financial Planning firm.
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia's sovereign wealth fund has confirmed the appointment of a chief investment officer after Raphael Arndt, who previously held the role, was appointed chief executive.
Pension plan sued for expensive, active strategy
KARREN VERGARA
US-based Fidelity Investments has been caught up in a class action that alleges a major pension plan exposed members to risky, expensive actively-managed investments instead of allocating to safer passive options.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
4
AIST Your Story 
DEC
7-8
2020 Retirement Management Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
FEB
3-5
ASFA Conference 
MAR
4
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2021 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something FM45ajEr