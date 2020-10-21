NEWS
General
ClearView seeks to raise at least $40m
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 OCT 2020   12:13PM

ClearView Wealth has announced the launch of a new subordinated notes issue to wholesale investors seeking to raise between $40-75 million.

Clearview Wealth said the proceeds of the raise will be used for general corporate and capital management purposes.

This will include repaying existing indebtedness of ClearView and support funding of tier 2 capital of a regulated entity within the ClearView group.

The notes will have a notional face value of $10,000 per instrument, with a minimum subscription amount of $500,000.

They will also be subject to satisfaction of a solvency condition with interest paid quarterly based on a floating rate.

In additional to launching the raise, ClearView released its FY20 results which is saw underlying net profit after tax plummet 41%.

ClearView said the results reflect tough market conditions brought on by the economic shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decline in profitability was driven by poor underlying claims performance in its life insurance segment, reflecting a loss of around $12.5 million.

ClearView said the result should be viewed in light of broader industry performance and the extreme market conditions this year.

The material life insurance industry suffered losses of around $1.23 billion on income protection portfolios in the year to 30 June 2020.

In addition, ClearView said it expects COVID-19 impacts will further drive a decline in income protection claims form the secondary impacts of the pandemic, such as social and health challenges.

ClearView said it has acted swiftly to address the challenges presented by deteriorating industry profitability and COVID-19.

In terms of the first quarter of 2011, ClearView said it is on track to meet its medium to long-term performance objectives.

Editor's Choice
Future Fund asked to table detailed fee spend
KANIKA SOOD
At the budget estimates this morning, the Future Fund was asked to provide its fee spend by each asset class, instead of the total-portfolio figure it usually reports.
IFM Investors executive director departs
KANIKA SOOD
IFM Investors' head of Australia, global relationships group has left a year after joining in the newly-created role.
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AllianceBernstein has made two executive appointments with a responsible investment focus.
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aware Super has tightened the screens on its socially responsible investment (SRI) option as the $97 billion fund beefs up its ESG credentials, reshuffling investment mandates in the process.
