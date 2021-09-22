NEWS
Executive Appointments

Class gifts employees leave to fight burnout

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 SEP 2021   12:07PM

With more research identifying the pressure put on employees by the pandemic and lockdowns, wealth technology firm Class is offering employees extra days off.

The ASX-listed firm is introducing paid leave days for its staff to provide time for them to recharge away from work, with the goal of helping employees avoid burnout.

Class will close its offices for a day at a time, encouraging staff to rest and recharge with collective days off.

The first collective day off is on Friday, October 1, so staff will get to enjoy an extra-long weekend and the second scheduled day off is on Friday, November 12.

The firm said that having nearly all staff off at the same time is meant to ensure employees aren't inundated by emails and work requests that pile up in their absence.

"Class recognises the mental fatigue most employees face at this time. We also want to recognise the phenomenal year we've had as the organisation has continued to grow, and that our team members are the reason for that growth," chief executive Andrew Russell said.

"We want our team to take the time to unwind, de-stress and recharge."

In 2019, the World Health Organization recognised workplace burnout as an "occupational phenomenon".

And there is evidence that the pandemic, lockdowns, and uncertainty have worsened the impact of burnout.

McKinsey's recent Reimagine Work survey (2021) indicated 61% of Australian workers reported being at least somewhat burned out and suggested that was an underrepresentation of the real portion of employees suffering.

Burnt out employees are far less productive and more likely to quit.

Other mental health and wellness initiatives embraced by Class include limiting meetings to 25 minutes or 45 minutes, encouraging teams to turn their camera off on Fridays and finish work at 3pm, and a ban on internal meetings between 10.30am and 12 noon on Mondays and Fridays.

