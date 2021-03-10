NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Class chief financial officer exits
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:26PM

Class has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer Glenn Day after 12 years with the company.

Class chief executive Andrew Russell said Day is leaving his role to pursue other opportunities and his final date of employment will be finalised after an effective transition period.

"After more than 12 years with Class, Glenn felt that the time was right to explore the next phase of his career," Russell said.

"Glenn is a highly respected leader who's commercial and industry expertise has seen Class grow into a well established and respected listed company."

Russell said Day was instrumental in the successful listing of Class, as well as helping to build its current market position in the SMSF administration sector.

"We greatly appreciate Glenn's contribution to Class. We thank him for his commitment to our customers and our people, as well as the support and counsel he's provided to me and his peers on the Class executive leadership team," Russell said.

"On behalf of the board I thank Glenn for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future."

Day said the decision to leave his position at Class was not an easy one and it has been a great privilege contributing to the growth of Class for customers and shareholders.

"I am proud of the progress we are making to create a more simple, automated and connected world for our customers," Day said.

"There are many great opportunities for growth ahead of Class, which I look forward to following as a shareholder.  I am very appreciative of the many inspiring employees and customers with whom I have had the pleasure of working with over the past 12 years."

Class said it has commenced a search for a new chief financial officer and Day will remain in the role to work through a transition period to ensure the smooth transfer of his duties.

Read more: ClassGlenn DayAndrew RussellSMSF
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Women boost SMSF balances
Class makes acquisition, profit up
ATO backs SMSFs as strong retirement choice
SMSFs dump $30bn in shares
SMSFs are cost-effective, deliver for members
Fintech to take on super with new hire
Class launches new product
NowInfinity founders join boutique
Netwealth takes stake in Aussie fintech
SMSF member increase bill reintroduced
Editor's Choice
QSuper unveils retirement income product
KARREN VERGARA
QSuper has officially launched its new product to meet the increasing demand for guaranteed retirement income well ahead of the federal government's mandate.
Boutique buys back Montgomery stake
KANIKA SOOD
A global long/short equities boutique is branching out on its own, as it buys back Montgomery's stake in its business.
Challenger names new head of life unit
KARREN VERGARA
Challenger has named a new chief executive for its life business to replace Chris Plater who left the role at the end of 2020.
AMP Capital Ethical Leaders dropped by another super fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Another super fund has axed AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund as the sole manager of its socially responsible option, citing liquidity concerns and negative press.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Financial Executive Women
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fedIZJLA