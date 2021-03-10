Class chief financial officer exits

Class has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer Glenn Day after 12 years with the company.

Class chief executive Andrew Russell said Day is leaving his role to pursue other opportunities and his final date of employment will be finalised after an effective transition period.

"After more than 12 years with Class, Glenn felt that the time was right to explore the next phase of his career," Russell said.

"Glenn is a highly respected leader who's commercial and industry expertise has seen Class grow into a well established and respected listed company."

Russell said Day was instrumental in the successful listing of Class, as well as helping to build its current market position in the SMSF administration sector.

"We greatly appreciate Glenn's contribution to Class. We thank him for his commitment to our customers and our people, as well as the support and counsel he's provided to me and his peers on the Class executive leadership team," Russell said.

"On behalf of the board I thank Glenn for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future."

Day said the decision to leave his position at Class was not an easy one and it has been a great privilege contributing to the growth of Class for customers and shareholders.

"I am proud of the progress we are making to create a more simple, automated and connected world for our customers," Day said.

"There are many great opportunities for growth ahead of Class, which I look forward to following as a shareholder. I am very appreciative of the many inspiring employees and customers with whom I have had the pleasure of working with over the past 12 years."

Class said it has commenced a search for a new chief financial officer and Day will remain in the role to work through a transition period to ensure the smooth transfer of his duties.