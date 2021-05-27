Citi bolsters equities team

Citi Australia made several hires this month to boost its equities and markets functions.

Harry Benson was appointed to Australian equities sales trading execution team, where he will focus on Australian small to mid-caps and will service Citi's international client base.

He is joining from Redburn Partners in London where he also covered small and mid-caps but with focus on global investors trading into Europe.

Citi managing director and equities product specialist Ian Nissan is also relocating to Sydney. He was previously with Citi in Singapore.

He will now focus on increasing Citi's product capabilities across cash, prime and FCX on its platform.

Nissan will also assist with expanding Citi's custody business after it acquired Royal Bank of Canada's custody business last year, making it the third largest custodian in Australia.

ESG analyst Hayley McGuiness will join Citi's equities research team, addressing what Citi has identified as an increased client demand for ESG insights and analysis.

She was previously a senior sustainability consultant at EY.

McGuiness will report to Citi head of ESG research Ed McKinnon.

"Citi continues to attract talent and ensure the skills and capability are in place to meet with increasing activity from our clients," head of markets Luke Randell said.

He added that four additional hires will bolster Citi's equities, fixed income, research and security services teams before the quarter is through.