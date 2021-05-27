NEWS
Executive Appointments

Citi bolsters equities team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 27 MAY 2021   11:41AM

Citi Australia made several hires this month to boost its equities and markets functions.

Harry Benson was appointed to Australian equities sales trading execution team, where he will focus on Australian small to mid-caps and will service Citi's international client base.

He is joining from Redburn Partners in London where he also covered small and mid-caps but with focus on global investors trading into Europe.

Citi managing director and equities product specialist Ian Nissan is also relocating to Sydney. He was previously with Citi in Singapore.

He will now focus on increasing Citi's product capabilities across cash, prime and FCX on its platform.

Nissan will also assist with expanding Citi's custody business after it acquired Royal Bank of Canada's custody business last year, making it the third largest custodian in Australia.

ESG analyst Hayley McGuiness will join Citi's equities research team, addressing what Citi has identified as an increased client demand for ESG insights and analysis.

She was previously a senior sustainability consultant at EY.

McGuiness will report to Citi head of ESG research Ed McKinnon.

"Citi continues to attract talent and ensure the skills and capability are in place to meet with increasing activity from our clients," head of markets Luke Randell said.

He added that four additional hires will bolster Citi's equities, fixed income, research and security services teams before the quarter is through.

Criminal charges filed against ME Bank

JAMIE WILLIAMSON, KANIKA SOOD
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is pursuing criminal charges against ME Bank following an ASIC investigation.

Future Fund to hire 70 for investment team

KANIKA SOOD
The sovereign wealth fund is looking to add 70 people to its investment team, with the specific skill sets of identifying good external managers.

Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m

KARREN VERGARA
A former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser with a gambling addiction has been charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Financial services job market hot: Hays

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to the latest Hays salary guide, a renewed sense of optimism has swept across the accountancy and finance jobs markets in early 2021.

