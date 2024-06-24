Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Citi Australia appoints debt capital markets lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 24 JUN 2024   12:27PM

Citi Australia has appointed a long-serving executive as head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.

David Bailey, who is currently the head of cross border capital markets and is based in New York, will return to Australia to take up the new role.

As the head of cross border capital markets in New York, Bailey is responsible for the origination and execution of US dollar securities for global borrowers and some US domestic clients. He has been with Citi for more than 20 years.

Bailey replaces Ollie Williams who left the firm to return to New Zealand. He will report to the head of capital markets and advisory in Australia Alex Cartel.

David said: "I am excited to be returning to Australia to lead the Debt Capital Markets business. The Australian DCM team has consistently enjoyed a top market position for over 20 years, with multiple landmark transactions across global currencies for Australian and New Zealand borrowers."

Cartel said: "The Citi Debt Capital Markets business has consistently placed in the top three Australia and New Zealand Debt Capital Markets league tables for 10+ years for all international bonds."

Citi Australia recently expanded the role of managing director Nicki Ashton, appointing her as the head of financial institutions sales and solutions (FISS).

Her new responsibilities include overseeing engagement with institutional partners such as super funds, asset managers, insurers, and wealth platforms.

Ashton returned to Citi in 2022 serving as director of equities.

Prior to her return, she was the managing director of hedge fund sales at Austock Securities, before moving on to become managing director of Ecofin Australia, formerly Change Investment Management.

Following this, she became the head of strategic partnerships at Russell Investments, and then took on the role of head of Australia at IFM Investors.

Read more: Citi AustraliaAlex CartelAustock SecuritiesChange Investment ManagementDavid BaileyEcofin AustraliaNicki AshtonOllie Williams
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit
Citi scores $13bn custody, admin mandate
Fund manager awards custody mandate
Prime Super appoints new custodian
Mercer picked to advise Pengana Credit
Pengana appoints leaders for private credit division
AL&P hires global, APAC business development heads
Pendal appoints head of institutional
Citi names new head of securities services
Citi welcomes eight new hires

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper completes build-to-rent-to-own project

KARREN VERGARA
AustralianSuper has completed its first build-to-rent-to-own housing development, located in Melbourne's northwest.

UBS institutional client coverage lead departs

ELIZABETH FRY
UBS Asset Management's local head of institutional client coverage has exited after almost two decades with the firm.

Former AMP advice lead sues The Australian

ELIZA BAVIN
Former AMP head of advice Jack Regan has lodged documents in the Federal Court claiming an article published by The Australian is defamatory.

New Zealand exits recession

KARREN VERGARA
New Zealand reported 0.2% GDP growth in the March quarter following two consecutive quarters of decline, putting to bed its technical recession for the meantime.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
26

Hear from the CSLR CEO 

JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach