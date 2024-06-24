Citi Australia appoints debt capital markets lead

Citi Australia has appointed a long-serving executive as head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.

David Bailey, who is currently the head of cross border capital markets and is based in New York, will return to Australia to take up the new role.

As the head of cross border capital markets in New York, Bailey is responsible for the origination and execution of US dollar securities for global borrowers and some US domestic clients. He has been with Citi for more than 20 years.

Bailey replaces Ollie Williams who left the firm to return to New Zealand. He will report to the head of capital markets and advisory in Australia Alex Cartel.

David said: "I am excited to be returning to Australia to lead the Debt Capital Markets business. The Australian DCM team has consistently enjoyed a top market position for over 20 years, with multiple landmark transactions across global currencies for Australian and New Zealand borrowers."

Cartel said: "The Citi Debt Capital Markets business has consistently placed in the top three Australia and New Zealand Debt Capital Markets league tables for 10+ years for all international bonds."

Citi Australia recently expanded the role of managing director Nicki Ashton, appointing her as the head of financial institutions sales and solutions (FISS).

Her new responsibilities include overseeing engagement with institutional partners such as super funds, asset managers, insurers, and wealth platforms.

Ashton returned to Citi in 2022 serving as director of equities.

Prior to her return, she was the managing director of hedge fund sales at Austock Securities, before moving on to become managing director of Ecofin Australia, formerly Change Investment Management.

Following this, she became the head of strategic partnerships at Russell Investments, and then took on the role of head of Australia at IFM Investors.