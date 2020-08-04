Christian Super appoints new chief investment officer

Christian Super chief investment officer Tim Macready is stepping down after 15 years with the $3 billion fund.

Macready is moving on to focus on his work with impact investment firm Brightlight.

Mark Rider will be stepping into the chief investment officer role at Christian Super.

Rider was previously chief investment officer at ANZ Wealth and Private Banking. Earlier in his career he was head of investment strategy Australia at UBS Global Asset Manager.

Between 1987 and 1997 Rider was an economist at the Reserve Bank of Australia.

"Mark Rider's appointment as Christian Super's new CIO is a significant milestone for the fund," Christian Super chief executive Ross Piper said.

"Mark is a highly qualified and experienced investment leader, and his appointment will underpin Christian Super's strong continued focus on maximizing outcomes for our members, and ensuring their money is invested in line with their values and beliefs."

During Macready's time as chief investment officer, Christian Super gained an ethical and impact investing focus - in part thanks to Macready's work establishing Brightlight.

Macready was previously both chief investment officer of Brightlight and Christian Super. Last year he told Financial Standard that his role would have to be split in two eventually as Brightlight grew.

Brightlight was established in 2017, with Macready as chief investment officer, to leverage the impact investing skills within the Christian Super investment team.

It now works with governments, community trusts, foundations and other super funds - including Future Super.