Economics
Chief economist update: The great Australian rebound
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 4 MAR 2021   10:26AM

"Getting strong now, won't be long now, getting strong now
Gonna fly now, flying high now, gonna fly, fly, fly..."
-Bill Conti, Gonna Fly Now

As sure as this theme from the 1977 classic Rocky is remembered by film buffs and boxing aficionados everywhere, Australia's phoenix-like rise and rise from the ashes of COVID-19 will forever be etched in this lucky country's - and the world's - history.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) National Accounts show the Australian economy expanded by 3.1% in the December 2020 quarter, a bit slower than the upwardly revised 3.4% quarterly rate in the three months to September 2020 but all the same the first time in history that the country posted back-to-back quarters of 3%-plus expansion.

In the words of Ol' Blue Eyes, Australia's now "A number one, top of the list, head of the heap, king of the hill..."

Sinatra was, of course, singing about the Big Apple (New York) but comparing apples with apples, Australia's 1.1% contraction in the year to the December 2020 quarter beats America's 2.4% fall, the Eurozone's 5.1% decline and the UK's 7.8% drop over the same period. Japan's economy grew by an equal 1.1% but it's economy remains mired in deflation which doesn't bode well for future household consumption and private investment.

Speaking of which, household consumption and private investment were the biggest contributors to Australia's December 2020 quarter growth, adding 2.3 percentage points and 0.7 percentage point, respectively.

Sure, sure, Australia was still in monetary and fiscal crutches at the time but as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg notes: "In the December quarter, direct economic support from the federal government halved ... Yet at the same time the economy grew by 3.1%, 320,000 new jobs were added and 2.1 million Australian workers graduated off JobKeeper."

And it's gonna get even better.

"With an additional $240 billion accumulated on household and business balance sheets that was not there this time last year, there is substantial scope for the private sector to take advantage of the economic recovery," he said.

With Australia winning its battle against the virus - plus the vaccine roll outs - and the consequent easing of restrictions and re-openings, more of these savings will be spent going forward. In fact, the latest numbers show that households have already been using their savings to spend. The household savings ratio fell to 12% in the December quarter from 18.7% in September and a record high of 22.0% in June last year.

There's still a lot of consumer spending coming before savings return to its 30-year average of 5.1%

Of course, as Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe warned in his statement following the conclusion of the bank's March 2 meeting, "the path ahead is likely to remain bumpy and uneven" and "recovery remains dependent on the health situation..."

Then again, the optimism engendered by this great Australian rebound could be as infectious as the virus itself.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Latest News
