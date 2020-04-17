NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Surveys say...
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2020   11:36AM

If this is as bad as it gets, give me coronavirus everyday (well, hope not).

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) reported that employment increased (yes, it's up) by 5900 in March and the unemployment rate ticked up by an itsy-bitsy-teenie-weenie 0.1 percentage point to 5.2% from 5.1% in February.

It's a beaut! Even prettier when compared with the 701,000 jobs lost in America over the same month that sent its unemployment rate 0.9 percentage point higher to 4.4% in March from 3.5%.

Has Australia again lived up to its tag as 'The Lucky Country' and dodged the fallout from COVID-19?

That's the hope, the wish and the prayer. Unfortunately, this stroke of "luck" resulted from the labour force survey's timing - it was taken in the first two weeks of March which, according to the ABS, "describes the labour market shortly before the major restrictions in Australia to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)".

Australia's Federal and State governments only declared social distancing, lockdowns and other restrictions towards the end of March. As the ABS rightfully declared, "any impact from the major COVID-19 related actions will be evident in the April data".

Sit down, fasten your seatbelts and be spooked by the ride. The snaking queue at Centrelink provides a picture (literally) of what we should expect when the next labour market is released.

The lead from the latest NAB Business Survey points to the same thing and as if the virus has eaten the floor from underneath business confidence and condition.

Business confidence plunged to a record low minus 66 in March from minus 4 in the previous month. Business conditions dove to minus 21 from 0 in February.

All the sub-indices plummeted: trading conditions (-19 in March from +4 in February); profitability (-27 from -5); employment (-20 from +1). The drop in forward orders (-29 from -4) indicates that there'll be more pain to come and affirms NAB's statement that, "...as time passes and containment measures are kept in place it is likely that conditions will fall further as more businesses are impacted".

This is compounded by the equally sharp drop in consumer confidence and its implication for consumer spending, and by extension, business conditions and confidence. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment plummeted by 17.7% to a reading of 75.6 in April - the biggest monthly decline in the survey's 47-year history -- from 91.9 in March.

The unemployment expectations index in the survey jumped by 8.2% over the month and by a massive 24.1% over the year to a reading of 158.1 in April.

While the JobKeeper programme is expected to restrain the rise in unemployment, the government is taking no chances. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is now reportedly considering pro-business strategies - tax and industrial relations reform, infrastructure spending, deregulation.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

