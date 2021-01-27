NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Prepare for lift off
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JAN 2021   11:19AM

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a shallower contraction in world output for the year ended 2020 - minus 3.5%, down from the October forecast of a 4.4% contraction and the 4.9% decline it foresaw in June - due to "stronger-than-expected momentum in the second half of 2020".

This stronger base, in turn, underpins a brighter outlook for 2021. The IMF expects global growth of 5.5% this year, a 0.3 percentage point upgrade from the 5.2% expansion it predicted in October, "reflecting expectations of a vaccine-powered strengthening of activity later in the year and additional policy support in a few large economies... which outweigh the drag on near-term momentum due to rising infections".

"The upgrade is particularly large for the advanced economy group, reflecting additional fiscal support—mostly in the United States and Japan—together with expectations of earlier widespread vaccine availability compared to the emerging market and developing economy group," it reads.

But having printed this, the IMF also expects China and India's economic growth to strengthen sharply. While a downgrade from its October forecasts, the IMF now sees Chinese GDP jumping by 8.1% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022. It expects the Indian economy to recover from an 8.0% contraction in 2020 to 11.5% (from 10.3%) in 2021 and 6.8% (from 8.8%) in 2022.

However, the IMF warned that the world economy continued to face "exceptional uncertainty" due to the resurgence of "infections in late 2020 (including from new variants of the virus), renewed lockdowns, logistical problems with vaccine distribution, and uncertainty about take-up" of the vaccine.

The forecast upturn in global economic activity would underpin stronger trade. The IMF predicts world trade volumes to surge from a 9.1% drop in 2020 to growth of 8.0% in 2021 before levelling off to a 6.3% expansion in 2022. "Services trade is expected to recover more slowly than merchandise volumes, however, which is consistent with subdued cross-border tourism and business travel until transmission declines everywhere."

As for inflation, it noted: "Even with the anticipated recovery in 2021-22, output gaps are not expected to close until after 2022. Consistent with persistent negative output gaps, inflation is expected to remain subdued during 2021-22. In advanced economies it is projected to remain generally below central bank targets at 1.5 percent. Among emerging market and developing economies inflation is projected just over 4 percent, which is lower than the historical average of the group."

The risks to the IMF's optimistic outlook?

"On the upside, further favorable news on vaccine manufacture (including on those under development in emerging market economies), distribution, and effectiveness of therapies could increase expectations of a faster end to the pandemic than assumed in the baseline, boosting confidence among firms and households. This would generate stronger consumption, investment, and employment recoveries, with firms hiring and expanding capacity in anticipation of rising demand," the report reads.

"On the downside, growth could turn out weaker than in the baseline if the virus surge (including from new variants) proves difficult to contain, infections and deaths mount rapidly before vaccines are widely available, and voluntary distancing or lockdowns prove stronger than anticipated... Intensifying social unrest, including due to higher inequality and unequal access to vaccines and therapies, could further complicate the recovery. Moreover, if policy support is withdrawn before the recovery takes firm root, bankruptcies of viable but illiquid firms could mount, leading to further employment and income losses."

Read more: IMFInternational Monetary FundWorld Economic Outlook
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Banking crisis more likely in conflicted countries: IMF
Aussie equities stage recovery
Global public debt to reach 101.5% of GDP: IMF
Profound uncertainty remains: IMF
Lockdown measures cost $4bn a week: Frydenberg
Is it really as bad as it seems?
A decade in the dust
Australia versus the world
Worse than the Great Depression: IMF
Recovery expected in 2021: IMF
Editor's Choice
BlackRock reinforces commitment to ESG
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
BlackRock will push companies to disclose plans for their transition to a net-zero carbon economy, chief executive Larry Fink stated in his annual letter to company leaders
Future Fund increases cash again
KANIKA SOOD
The $171 billion sovereign wealth fund increased its cash position to 19.8% or about $34 billion, as it reports a positive year for returns ending December.
IFM makes multi-billion-dollar energy bid
ELIZA BAVIN
IFM Investors has made a EUR 5 billion offer for a 22% stake in Spanish energy company Naturgy Energy Group.
ASIC faces cybersecurity attack
KARREN VERGARA
Corporate watchdog ASIC was hit with a cybersecurity breach on January 15 that has potentially exposed personal information.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vGctiMVG