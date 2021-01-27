Chief economist update: Prepare for lift off

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a shallower contraction in world output for the year ended 2020 - minus 3.5%, down from the October forecast of a 4.4% contraction and the 4.9% decline it foresaw in June - due to "stronger-than-expected momentum in the second half of 2020".

This stronger base, in turn, underpins a brighter outlook for 2021. The IMF expects global growth of 5.5% this year, a 0.3 percentage point upgrade from the 5.2% expansion it predicted in October, "reflecting expectations of a vaccine-powered strengthening of activity later in the year and additional policy support in a few large economies... which outweigh the drag on near-term momentum due to rising infections".

"The upgrade is particularly large for the advanced economy group, reflecting additional fiscal support—mostly in the United States and Japan—together with expectations of earlier widespread vaccine availability compared to the emerging market and developing economy group," it reads.

But having printed this, the IMF also expects China and India's economic growth to strengthen sharply. While a downgrade from its October forecasts, the IMF now sees Chinese GDP jumping by 8.1% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022. It expects the Indian economy to recover from an 8.0% contraction in 2020 to 11.5% (from 10.3%) in 2021 and 6.8% (from 8.8%) in 2022.

However, the IMF warned that the world economy continued to face "exceptional uncertainty" due to the resurgence of "infections in late 2020 (including from new variants of the virus), renewed lockdowns, logistical problems with vaccine distribution, and uncertainty about take-up" of the vaccine.

The forecast upturn in global economic activity would underpin stronger trade. The IMF predicts world trade volumes to surge from a 9.1% drop in 2020 to growth of 8.0% in 2021 before levelling off to a 6.3% expansion in 2022. "Services trade is expected to recover more slowly than merchandise volumes, however, which is consistent with subdued cross-border tourism and business travel until transmission declines everywhere."

As for inflation, it noted: "Even with the anticipated recovery in 2021-22, output gaps are not expected to close until after 2022. Consistent with persistent negative output gaps, inflation is expected to remain subdued during 2021-22. In advanced economies it is projected to remain generally below central bank targets at 1.5 percent. Among emerging market and developing economies inflation is projected just over 4 percent, which is lower than the historical average of the group."

The risks to the IMF's optimistic outlook?

"On the upside, further favorable news on vaccine manufacture (including on those under development in emerging market economies), distribution, and effectiveness of therapies could increase expectations of a faster end to the pandemic than assumed in the baseline, boosting confidence among firms and households. This would generate stronger consumption, investment, and employment recoveries, with firms hiring and expanding capacity in anticipation of rising demand," the report reads.

"On the downside, growth could turn out weaker than in the baseline if the virus surge (including from new variants) proves difficult to contain, infections and deaths mount rapidly before vaccines are widely available, and voluntary distancing or lockdowns prove stronger than anticipated... Intensifying social unrest, including due to higher inequality and unequal access to vaccines and therapies, could further complicate the recovery. Moreover, if policy support is withdrawn before the recovery takes firm root, bankruptcies of viable but illiquid firms could mount, leading to further employment and income losses."