NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Haste makes Budget waste
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 21 JUL 2020   11:00AM

Would Australia be experiencing a second wave - and therefore, a reimposition of lockdown restrictions - had it not rushed to reopen and followed its original prescription for a six-month lockdown?

Not only that, in the haste to reopen, the Victorian government has upped restrictive precautions -- starting this coming Thursday, you won't be able to tell Victorians from Michael Jackson for we all will be required to don masks in public. Stage 4 restrictions are already planned should the Andrews government fail to get on top of the second wave.

Infections have already leaked beyond Victoria's border into New South Wales despite the border closing. So much so, that NSW premier Premier Gladys Berejiklian has already tightened restrictions on pubs and clubs and restaurants and weddings and warned of even tighter lockdown controls.

The rush to reopen and normalise social and business activity has now been proved premature. Sure, there were lapses ("criminal misconduct'?) in Victoria's quarantining measures, but these could have been discovered and dealt with given extra time.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

Like the saying in my country of birth goes, "those who run in haste will have spikes buried deeper in their feet" ... and deeper it has gone in Victoria.

So now we have the Federal government extending its "support measures" - originally envisaged to be in effect for six months (from March to September) extended for another six months (to March 2021).

As Factset reports: "The government will extend the JobKeeper wage subsidy program from September to March 2021 but at lowered payment of A$1200 per fortnight (from A$1500). The scheme will also impose tighter eligibility tests for businesses that have suffered a sharp drop in turnover, and it will include a steeper reduction in payments for part-time and casual workers who received more from JobKeeper than their previous wage. The government will also extend its JobSeeker unemployment benefit beyond September. The payment will be lowered from the current A$1115 a fortnight but will still be above the pre-pandemic rate of A$556 per fortnight."

Australia should have waited a few more months through to September as the federal government originally envisaged before reopening the economy.

Reduced and targetted as the second versions may be, the government is now extending its spending on JobKeeper and JobSeeker programmes for another six months to preserve wealth.

For sure, this would mitigate a sharper contraction in the Australian economy but at the price of putting the budget deeper into deficit.

A price, we, Australians all, will have to pay for - in terms of higher taxes and/or reduced government investment and spending - once COVID-19 becomes history.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Second waving, not drowning
Chief economist update: Stop right now, thank you very much
Chief economist update: Still the best and better than all the rest
Chief economist update: Victoria's secret
Chief economist update: Flattening the rebound
Chief economist update: A tale of two quarters
Chief economist update: China recovery would have been good for Oz
Chief economist update: The post-pandemic problem
Chief economist update: Extraordinarily uncertain outlook
Chief economist update: Not easy easing restrictions
Editor's Choice
Morningstar creates new ESG role
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:56PM
Morningstar has announced the appointment of Hortense Bioy as director of sustainability research for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, effective immediately.
No returns in sight for AAP investors
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
The consortium that saved Australian Associated Press' newswire will get no return on their investment, with contributors donating anywhere between $3000 and $1 million at the close of the financial year.
Stimulus, ERS pushes spending up 17%
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:59AM
New research has demonstrated the impact of the government's stimulus package and early release of superannuation program, with a sharp uptick in consumer spending.
JobKeeper, JobSeeker to be extended
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:36AM
Businesses and individuals will continue to receive additional government support beyond September, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing an extension to the stimulus support package.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wCCDUwC5