Chief economist update: Haste makes Budget waste

Would Australia be experiencing a second wave - and therefore, a reimposition of lockdown restrictions - had it not rushed to reopen and followed its original prescription for a six-month lockdown?

Not only that, in the haste to reopen, the Victorian government has upped restrictive precautions -- starting this coming Thursday, you won't be able to tell Victorians from Michael Jackson for we all will be required to don masks in public. Stage 4 restrictions are already planned should the Andrews government fail to get on top of the second wave.

Infections have already leaked beyond Victoria's border into New South Wales despite the border closing. So much so, that NSW premier Premier Gladys Berejiklian has already tightened restrictions on pubs and clubs and restaurants and weddings and warned of even tighter lockdown controls.

The rush to reopen and normalise social and business activity has now been proved premature. Sure, there were lapses ("criminal misconduct'?) in Victoria's quarantining measures, but these could have been discovered and dealt with given extra time.

Like the saying in my country of birth goes, "those who run in haste will have spikes buried deeper in their feet" ... and deeper it has gone in Victoria.

So now we have the Federal government extending its "support measures" - originally envisaged to be in effect for six months (from March to September) extended for another six months (to March 2021).

As Factset reports: "The government will extend the JobKeeper wage subsidy program from September to March 2021 but at lowered payment of A$1200 per fortnight (from A$1500). The scheme will also impose tighter eligibility tests for businesses that have suffered a sharp drop in turnover, and it will include a steeper reduction in payments for part-time and casual workers who received more from JobKeeper than their previous wage. The government will also extend its JobSeeker unemployment benefit beyond September. The payment will be lowered from the current A$1115 a fortnight but will still be above the pre-pandemic rate of A$556 per fortnight."

Australia should have waited a few more months through to September as the federal government originally envisaged before reopening the economy.

Reduced and targetted as the second versions may be, the government is now extending its spending on JobKeeper and JobSeeker programmes for another six months to preserve wealth.

For sure, this would mitigate a sharper contraction in the Australian economy but at the price of putting the budget deeper into deficit.

A price, we, Australians all, will have to pay for - in terms of higher taxes and/or reduced government investment and spending - once COVID-19 becomes history.

