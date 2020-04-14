NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: BOK holds as infections ease
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 14 APR 2020   9:33AM

South Korea's KOSPI index has rebounded by 26.5% from the coronavirus-induced plunge that saw it hit an 11-year low of 1457.6 points recorded on March 19 this year - reducing its 2020 year-to-date loss by more than half to -16.1% from -33.7%.

Similarly, South Korea has more than recouped its 5.2% depreciation versus the US dollar, rebounding by 5.4% from the March 19 low.

These, perhaps factored into Bank of Korea's (BOK) decision to keep monetary policy settings unchanged at its 9 April meeting. So does the fact that the Korean central bank announced policy easing measures only less than a month before.

At its March 16 emergency meeting, the BOK cut its base rate by 50 bps to 0.75% -- the first in over a decade - and reduced the Bank Intermediated Lending Support Facility rate by 50 bps to 0.25% to support SMEs affected by the virus, as well as broadening the eligible collateral for open market operations.

Positive developments in the country's fight against the spread of coronavirus infections may have also eased the Korean central bank's sense of urgency. As at April 10, South Korea reported only 27 new cases of infection, down from 125 cases on March 31 and a peak of 851 on March 3.

But make no mistake the coronavirus will have an impact on economic activity. Already, retail sales declined by 2.3% in the year to February following a 1.8% increase in the previous month. Plunging consumer confidence suggests continued falls in consumer spending. South Korea's Composite Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to an 11-year low reading of 78.4 in March from 96.9 in February and 104.2 in January.

Business confidence has also fallen to its lowest level since the GFC to 56 in March from 65 in February and 76 in January.

As such, the BOK expects GDP growth "to fall considerably below the February forecast of 2.1%, and uncertainties around the future path of GDP growth are also judged to be very high" while at the same time promising that: "The board will continue to conduct monetary policy so as to ensure that the recovery of economic growth is sustained and consumer price inflation can be stabilized at the target level over a medium-term horizon, while paying attention to financial stability."

"In view of the mounting economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board will conduct monetary policy in an accommodative manner in order to mitigate downside risks to the economy and ease volatility in financial markets. In this process it will judge whether to adjust the degree of monetary policy accommodation, while thoroughly assessing the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, its impact on the domestic economy and financial markets, and changes in financial stability."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

