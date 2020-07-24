Chief economist update: Australian outlook under COVID-19

Only seven months before, Australia was on course to bring its fiscal budget back in the black after 12 years and an almost equal number of promises later from both sides of the political divide.

The Mid-Year Economic and Financial Outlook (MYEFO) - released in December 2019 - predicted a A$5.0 billion (+0.3% of GDP) surplus in FY2019/2020 and A$6.1 billion (+0.3% of GDP) in FY2020/2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has instead, in a few short months, turned it redder than red. Might as well because the Prime Minister and the Federal Treasurer and the Finance Minister aren't allowed to shake hands or backslap one another due to social distancing restrictions.

The July Economic and Fiscal Update (JEFU) now estimates a Budget deficit of A$85.8 billion (4.3% of GDP) in FY 2019/2020, projecting it to grow to A$184.5 billion (9.7% of GDP) this fiscal year - the biggest deficit since World War II.

Then again, nary an Australian is faulting the government of the day for this. Without the government's pandemic fiscal support, amounting to around A$289 billion (14.6% of GDP) and counting, Australians would be in a much more dire situation.

JEFU forecasts the economy to contract by 1.4% in FY2019/2020 and by 2.5% this fiscal year - better than the OECD's outlook for all of the G7 countries. While this isn't directly comparable because the OECD provided calendar year forecasts, comparing apples with apples, the OECD's economic outlook report puts Australian GDP growth (or should I say contraction) this year only second smallest to South Korea among the G20 - 5.0% (single hit); 6.3% (double-hit).

JEFU expects the unemployment rate to peak at around 9.25% in the December 2020 quarter before easing to 8.75% in the June 2021 quarter.

Not only that, the budget blowout has not stirred nor shaken credit rating agencies.

S&P Global Ratings maintained Australia's AAA rating and negative outlook because it "reflects our expectation that the economy will begin to recover from recession during fiscal 2021 ... We expect the general government's fiscal balance to improve during the next few years beyond the large deficit being incurred in fiscal 2021, and believe the government remains committed to fiscal discipline".

One that's echoed by Moody's Investors Services: "Notwithstanding the impact on the country's fiscal metrics over the next two years outlined in the update, we expect Australia's AAA rating to remain resilient".

These are all well and good ... for us. Then again, as with all predictions, forecasts are only as good as their assumptions. One example, given current events - persistent increase in cases of infection in Victoria and growing ones in NSW - Treasury's assumption that the state of Victoria will re-open six weeks from 9 July looks shaky. Continued growth of infections in some countries, and the emergence of second waves in others, also puts a question mark over its relatively optimistic view of global growth.

At the end of the day, it's the coronavirus - its death or spread - that will dictate what happens next.

This, as much, is not lost on the Federal Treasury, who said: "The outlook for both the global and domestic economies remains highly uncertain. The evolution of the public health crisis will shape the recovery trajectory. Controlling the spread of the virus remains a significant challenge with COVID-19 infections continuing to rise globally. Even where infection rates appear to have been controlled, further outbreaks, such as those experienced in Victoria, could set back recovery at any time. Further outbreaks and cautionary behaviour of businesses and households threaten the outlook both in Australia and globally."

