Investment
Charter Hall, sovereign wealth fund partner
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 17 AUG 2020   9:58AM

Charter Hall has partnered with a $140 billion sovereign wealth fund to acquire a 49% stake in the $1.4 billion Ampol Property Trust.

Charter Hall and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have together acquired almost half of the portfolio which includes 203 convenience stores in Australia, valued at $682 million.

Charter Hall will own 5% or $34 million of the partnership, or a look through interest of 2.45% of the portfolio.

The Ampol portfolio will have initial lease terms ranging from 11 through to 22 years, a 19.2 year WALE and 10-year initial option terms, plus multiple five-year options thereafter. They will also see annual rental increases of 2-5%.

"This off market transaction follows regular dialogue with the Ampol team over the past two years and reinforces our confidence in the convenience retail sector," Charter Hall managing director and group chief executive David Harrison said.

"The extension of our 15-year relationship with GIC further grows the breadth of this multi-sector relationship and reflects our strong market position and continued conviction for long WALE assets with strong underlying investment fundamentals."

Charter Hall, Ampol Property Trust, GIC, David Harrison
