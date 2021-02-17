NEWS
Investment
Charter Hall bleeds profits, appoints director
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 FEB 2021   12:46PM

The property investment group's profits are down 44.7% despite a steady increase in funds under management (FUM), according to its half-year results.

Statutory profit plummeted to $173.2 million from $313.2 million in the 12 months prior and EBITDA dropped 45.1% to $164.7 million.

Funds under management grew 14.4% to $46.4 billion in the six months to 31 December with growth across all three sectors: wholesale, listed and retail.

The property portfolio increased by 291 properties with rent increasing by $2 million as a result. In addition, the weight average lease expiry (WALE) increased from 8.6 to 9.1 years.

Throughout the half-year, the property investment portfolio of $2 billion returned 10.9%.

Commenting on the results, Charter Hall Group chief executive David Harrison said it has been another successful six-month period for the group.

"Notwithstanding the challenges presented by COVID-19, we have been well insulated by our ongoing focus on long WALE properties leased to high quality tenants," Harrison said.

In addition, Charter Hall appointed Jacqueline Chow as an independent non-executive director.

She is currently a non-executive director of Coles Group, nib Holdings and the Australian Israel Chamber of Commerce and consults to McKinsey as a senior advisor in its transformation group.

Chow was previously a non-executive director at Fisher & Paykel Appliances and deputy chair of Global Dairy Platform in Chicago.

Prior to her directorships, Chow was most recently chief operating officer, global consumer and food service at Fonterra. Prior to this she was general manager of Arnott's for Australia and New Zealand and held senior positions at Kelloggs.

Charter Hall Group chair David Clarke said he looks forward to Chow's contribution to the board.

"Jacqueline brings a deep tenant-focussed understanding of the retail and industrial property sectors and a demonstrated commitment to the role of technology and innovation in driving growth and operational performance," he said.

