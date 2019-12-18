NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Channel Capital nabs new distribution directors
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 DEC 2019   11:12AM

A spokesperson for Channel Capital confirmed the appointment of two new directors to its distribution team, hiring from NAB and Pendal.

Alana Carratelli and James Biggins will join Channel Capital in February after they serve out their gardening leave.

NAB veteran Carratelli worked at the bank for more than 16 years, most recently in her role as an associate director of investor sales, fixed income, currencies and commodities for corporate and institutional clients.

Prior to this, Carratelli worked her way up from a business banking associate to an associate director at NAB's corporate banking arm.

Meantime, Biggins leaves his role as a key account manager at Pendal in Melbourne to join the Channel Capital team.

Prior to this he spent six years with BlackRock as a business development manager, before a short stint as a key account manager at BT Investment Management. He started out his career at UBS as an advisor assistant.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

The two new Channel Capital hires will be based in Melbourne, joining a distribution and marketing team led by Andrew King. They will work alongside Luke Mandekic and Byron Slessar.

Channel Capital currently partners with investment firms Bell Asset Management, Capital Dynamics, Jamieson Coote Bonds, L1 Capital, Revolution Asset Mangemen, RWC Partners and Sage Capital.

Channel Capital also has an incubation service that helps build investment management businesses, aiding their transformation from a boutique to an institutional investment manager.

Read more: Channel CapitalNABPendalAlana CarratelliJames BigginsAndrew KingByron SlessarLuke Mandekic
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
NAB accused of greenwashing
ASIC drags NAB to court for fees-for-no-service
Pendal appoints new licensee distribution lead
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
New boutique launches with Channel Capital
Former NAB, Infocus advisers banned
FASEA adds adviser representative to board
Westpac chief believes in financial advice
NAB remediation team swells, no executive bonuses
ASIC, MLC Nominees and NULIS in court
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0SLsPEKA