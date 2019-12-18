Channel Capital nabs new distribution directors

A spokesperson for Channel Capital confirmed the appointment of two new directors to its distribution team, hiring from NAB and Pendal.

Alana Carratelli and James Biggins will join Channel Capital in February after they serve out their gardening leave.

NAB veteran Carratelli worked at the bank for more than 16 years, most recently in her role as an associate director of investor sales, fixed income, currencies and commodities for corporate and institutional clients.

Prior to this, Carratelli worked her way up from a business banking associate to an associate director at NAB's corporate banking arm.

Meantime, Biggins leaves his role as a key account manager at Pendal in Melbourne to join the Channel Capital team.

Prior to this he spent six years with BlackRock as a business development manager, before a short stint as a key account manager at BT Investment Management. He started out his career at UBS as an advisor assistant.

The two new Channel Capital hires will be based in Melbourne, joining a distribution and marketing team led by Andrew King. They will work alongside Luke Mandekic and Byron Slessar.

Channel Capital currently partners with investment firms Bell Asset Management, Capital Dynamics, Jamieson Coote Bonds, L1 Capital, Revolution Asset Mangemen, RWC Partners and Sage Capital.

Channel Capital also has an incubation service that helps build investment management businesses, aiding their transformation from a boutique to an institutional investment manager.