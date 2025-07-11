Chalmers unveils reforms to enhance RBA transparency

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has released an updated Statement on the Conduct of Monetary Policy (SCMP) and the first Statement of Expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) governance board.

Chalmers said the RBA Monetary Policy Board formally agreed the new SCMP at its July meeting.

"These new statements are next steps to strengthen the independence and transparency of the RBA," Chalmers said.

This comes after the RBA left many experts and economists shocked when it left interest rates on hold in July, despite the market pricing in a 90% chance of a cut.

Under the new SCMP the RBA will publish an unattributed record of votes. The central bank has already implemented this change, revealing that in the July meeting six members voted for the interest rate to be held, while three voted for a reduction.

"The RBA Review recommended this change to enhance the transparency and accountability of the RBA," Chalmers said.

Under the new SCMP, RBA monetary board members will also have to conduct at least one speech or public engagement each year, and the board will engage an expert advisory group on monetary policy to provide the board with a wide range of external views.

Meanwhile, the first Statement of Expectations for the newly constituted Governance Board clarified the board's responsibilities when it comes to accountability, transparency and operational matters, as well as reporting on progress in implementing the RBA Review recommendations.

"The Statement brings the RBA into line with best practice making the Governance Board's role clear in overseeing the bank's culture and driving institutional change," Chalmers said.

"These reforms are all about reinforcing the Reserve Bank's independence, clarifying its mandate, modernising its structures and enhancing its accountability."

As part of its role, the Governance Board will be responsible for delivering "best practice governance" to the RBA. It will oversee effective systems of risk management and financial reporting, and the management of the RBA's balance sheet.

As per the Statement of Expectations, the Governance Board is also responsible for strengthening the RBA's management, culture and operations, and driving institutional change.