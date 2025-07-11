Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Chalmers unveils reforms to enhance RBA transparency

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUL 2025   12:37PM

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has released an updated Statement on the Conduct of Monetary Policy (SCMP) and the first Statement of Expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) governance board.

Chalmers said the RBA Monetary Policy Board formally agreed the new SCMP at its July meeting.

"These new statements are next steps to strengthen the independence and transparency of the RBA," Chalmers said.

This comes after the RBA left many experts and economists shocked when it left interest rates on hold in July, despite the market pricing in a 90% chance of a cut.

Under the new SCMP the RBA will publish an unattributed record of votes. The central bank has already implemented this change, revealing that in the July meeting six members voted for the interest rate to be held, while three voted for a reduction.

"The RBA Review recommended this change to enhance the transparency and accountability of the RBA," Chalmers said.

Under the new SCMP, RBA monetary board members will also have to conduct at least one speech or public engagement each year, and the board will engage an expert advisory group on monetary policy to provide the board with a wide range of external views.

Meanwhile, the first Statement of Expectations for the newly constituted Governance Board clarified the board's responsibilities when it comes to accountability, transparency and operational matters, as well as reporting on progress in implementing the RBA Review recommendations.

"The Statement brings the RBA into line with best practice making the Governance Board's role clear in overseeing the bank's culture and driving institutional change," Chalmers said.

"These reforms are all about reinforcing the Reserve Bank's independence, clarifying its mandate, modernising its structures and enhancing its accountability."

As part of its role, the Governance Board will be responsible for delivering "best practice governance" to the RBA. It will oversee effective systems of risk management and financial reporting, and the management of the RBA's balance sheet.

As per the Statement of Expectations, the Governance Board is also responsible for strengthening the RBA's management, culture and operations, and driving institutional change.

Read more: Treasurer Jim ChalmersReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA powers deemed 'last resort' for critical financial infrastructure fallout
Inflation continues to drop, calls for RBA cut grow
Northern Trust selected to test tokenised asset uses
RBA delivers 'confounding' rates decision
RBA interest rate cut expected
Chalmers opens economic reform consultation
Super funds given reprieve from Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Chalmers advocates for Aussie instos on 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Resilient job market reduces rate cut probability: Experts
ASIC launches fresh inquiry into ASX

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media