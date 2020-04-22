Challenger winds up boutique partnership

Challenger's Fidante Partners has sold its stake in an event-driven manager that it partnered with in 2018, according to its March quarter update which also shows superannuation funds moving to cash.

Fidante has ended its partnership with US-based firm Latigo Partners.

Latigo Partners' investments include distressed securities, special situations and long/short credit and equity investing. At the time of partnering, Fidante said the partnership was consistent with its strategy of expanding its alternatives suite.

However, in the March quarter the two wound up their partnership and Fidante returned about $500 million to clients.

The announcement follows Latigo selling its investment management business to New York's Pretium Partners at February end. Latigo co-founders David Ford and David Sabath joined Pretium as senior managing directors, members of the executive committee but remained the portfolio managers of Latigo's investment vehicles.

In the March quarter, Challenger's life sales were up 9% pcp (annuity sales fell 10% to $593 million but other life sales rose 71% to $356 million), life investment assets fell 4% and funds management reported net outflows of $2.3 billion.

Total funds under management for the business stood at $79 billion, after falling 8% in the quarter, which Challenger chief executive and managing director Richard Howes attributed the March sell off and superannuation activity.

"The drop in AUM includes the effect of major market movements in the period as well as some redemptions in funds management as superannuation funds seek liquidity to fund members switching to cash and withdrawing funds," Howes said.

Fidante Partners FUM fell 11% to $56 billion, but received inflows into equities as superannuation funds and other institutional investors rebalanced.

On annuity sales, Howes said adviser channel disruption since the Royal Commission had showed some signs of improvement before the pandemic hit.

"There's no doubt that the challenges financial advisers were already facing following the Royal Commission have been further exacerbated by the pandemic, which has impacted their ability to onboard new clients and engage effectively with their existing customers...earlier in the quarter we had been starting to see positive signs in lifetime sales as movement across independent financial advice market stabilised and more advisers became familiar with the new means testing rules that came into effect in July 2019."