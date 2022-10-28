Challenger launches new alternatives fund

Challenger has launched the Challenger Solutions Liquid Alternatives Balanced Fund, seeking to deliver positive absolute returns in excess of the cash rate, regardless of the market environment.

The fund is managed by Challenger's newly formed Solutions Group, which works with institutional clients to support both investment returns and retirement needs. It is the first in a series of solutions being developed by Challenger's Solutions Group, which will be available exclusively to institutional clients.

The fund uses quantitative and qualitative analysis to identify and invest in the risk premia they believe will provide clients with consistent returns with low correlation to outright market direction. It's managed by senior portfolio managers Marco Barchmann and Jerome Yim.

Underlying exposures in the fund include strategies such as momentum, carry, value and volatility, and asset classes such as equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

The fund is benchmarked against the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate total return index and uses a combination of risk premia and cash strategies to provide additional returns. Though, the fund doesn't provide clients with a guaranteed return.

Since July 2022, the fund has delivered a total return (net of fees) of 5.2% in the first three months since inception.

Challenger Solutions head Josh Heller said: "The Challenger Solutions Liquid Alternatives Balanced Fund is aimed at meeting the needs of institutional clients who are seeking sophisticated investment options differentiated from traditional asset classes."

"By using systematic investment strategies to harvest risk premia from a broad range of asset classes and styles, which have low correlations to each other, we can provide clients with absolute returns complementing their investment portfolios."

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, in September, Challenger also offered a new guaranteed fixed three-year term annuity at 4.4% per annum.

The investment manager said this rate shifted annuities into sharper competition with other defensive assets such as term deposits.

At the time, Challenger's chief customer officer Stuart Kingham said: "It reflects Challenger's ability to offer competitive rate annuities, in an environment where the RBA is raising the official cash rate. For many retirees and savers, this offer could be attractive, particularly when compared to other defensive assets."