Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Challenger launches new alternatives fund

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 28 OCT 2022   12:02PM

Challenger has launched the Challenger Solutions Liquid Alternatives Balanced Fund, seeking to deliver positive absolute returns in excess of the cash rate, regardless of the market environment.

The fund is managed by Challenger's newly formed Solutions Group, which works with institutional clients to support both investment returns and retirement needs. It is the first in a series of solutions being developed by Challenger's Solutions Group, which will be available exclusively to institutional clients.

The fund uses quantitative and qualitative analysis to identify and invest in the risk premia they believe will provide clients with consistent returns with low correlation to outright market direction. It's managed by senior portfolio managers Marco Barchmann and Jerome Yim.

Underlying exposures in the fund include strategies such as momentum, carry, value and volatility, and asset classes such as equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

The fund is benchmarked against the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate total return index and uses a combination of risk premia and cash strategies to provide additional returns. Though, the fund doesn't provide clients with a guaranteed return.

Since July 2022, the fund has delivered a total return (net of fees) of 5.2% in the first three months since inception.

Challenger Solutions head Josh Heller said: "The Challenger Solutions Liquid Alternatives Balanced Fund is aimed at meeting the needs of institutional clients who are seeking sophisticated investment options differentiated from traditional asset classes."

"By using systematic investment strategies to harvest risk premia from a broad range of asset classes and styles, which have low correlations to each other, we can provide clients with absolute returns complementing their investment portfolios."

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, in September, Challenger also offered a new guaranteed fixed three-year term annuity at 4.4% per annum.

The investment manager said this rate shifted annuities into sharper competition with other defensive assets such as term deposits.

At the time, Challenger's chief customer officer Stuart Kingham said: "It reflects Challenger's ability to offer competitive rate annuities, in an environment where the RBA is raising the official cash rate. For many retirees and savers, this offer could be attractive, particularly when compared to other defensive assets."

Read more: ChallengerChallenger Solutions Liquid Alternatives Balanced FundRBAChallenger Solutions GroupJerome YimJosh HellerMarco BarchmannReserve Bank of AustraliaStuart Kingham
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retirees are silent casualties of inflation: Challenger
Fidante revamps brand, online offering
Cultiv8, Fidante launch agriculture, food tech fund
Government enshrines new rule for Aussie Bitcoin owners
RBA downplays exchange rate inflationary impacts
Financial stability risks escalate: RBA
Regulators to face committee scrutiny
RBA lifts rates, lifts markets
RBA tipped for another rate rise
RBA progresses digital currency project

Editor's Choice

Breach reporting improvements needed: ASIC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just 6% of licensees lodged a breach report in the first nine months of the reportable situations regime, with ASIC raising concerns that licensees still lack the systems and policies to identify and address issues.

Jones progresses green finance standards

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has committed to working with the finance industry to establish national standards for a green taxonomy that will define sustainable finance in Australia.

Challenger launches new alternatives fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Challenger has launched the Challenger Solutions Liquid Alternatives Balanced Fund, seeking to deliver positive absolute returns in excess of the cash rate, regardless of the market environment.

Ironbark to distribute Robeco products

CHLOE WALKER
A strategic partnership will see Ironbark Asset Management offer Robeco's emerging conservative equity, global developed sustainable enhanced index equity and SDG credit income strategies to wholesale investors in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.