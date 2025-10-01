Newspaper icon
CFS taps JPMAM for global strategies mandates

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 OCT 2025   12:25PM

Colonial First State (CFS) has handed J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) mandates for its emerging markets and global shares strategies.

The US$3.8 trillion asset manager has been selected by CFS after rigorous due diligence, assessing its performance capability, investment and risk management discipline.

"Our decision to appoint J.P. Morgan Asset Management reflects their depth of research capability and disciplined investment approach," CFS chief investment officer Jonathan Armitage said.

JPMAM's global and emerging market strategies cover over 2500 stocks with a focus on long-term fundamentals.

"Their strategies provide access to high-conviction stock ideas supported by extensive on-the-ground insights and a robust global research platform. This appointment aligns with our commitment to delivering strong, risk-aware outcomes for our members," Armitage added.

CFS recently tapped JPMAM to help launch its first private equity offering. JPMAM's Private Equity Group (PEG), which manages US$35 billion in for global clients, was brought in to invest in secondaries and co-investments on behalf of CFS.

JPMAM remains confident of its core investment strategy with stock-level decisions driving primary alpha.

"The depth and breadth of our research team is our key differentiator as a leading global active manager and we are proud to see our active equities platform grow to be a multi-billion-dollar business through the support of our Australian clients," said Andrew Creber, chief executive of JPMAM in Australia and New Zealand.

"All of us at JPMAM are excited by the opportunity to further extend our partnership with CFS"

