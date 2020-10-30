CFS Investments chair to retire

The chair of Commonwealth Bank's Colonial First State Investments and Avanteos Investments will retire at the end of year.

Anne Ward will finish up her eight-year term as non-executive director and chair at the end of December 2020. The group is in the process of filling her position.

She is Qantas Super's former chair, sitting on the board for over 15 years, starting as a non-executive director in February 2004.

Ward was a commercial lawyer for 28 years and was NAB's general counsel for Australia between December 2005 and February 2011. She was a previous director of MYOB and Flexigroup.

Her current directorships includes sitting on the board of non-profit Foundation for Imaging Research and Redbubble.

Ward said: "It has been a privilege to serve on the board of Colonial First State as its independent chairman for the past eight years. CFS is one of the leading superannuation and investment businesses in Australia and I am proud to have played a part in its many achievements during my tenure."

CBA is in the process of offloading 55% of CFS to private equity firm KKR for an estimated $3.3 billion.

"I look forward to watching as CBA and KKR deliver on their commitment to establish CFS as a focused, standalone business and as CFS continues to deliver improved outcomes for members and investors in the coming years," Ward added.

CBA deputy chief executive David Cohen said preparations are underway for CFS to be established as a focused, standalone business with a separate management team and board under its new ownership arrangements.

"I would like to acknowledge Anne's strong leadership of the Board and thank Anne for her significant contribution to CFS and commitment to improving member outcomes," he said.