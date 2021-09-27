CFS adds to managed account offering

Colonial First State has partnered with three research consultants to launch a low-cost managed account range.

The partnership with Lonsec, Morningstar and Zenith launched today with 23 managed accounts the FirstChoice Personal Super and Pension platform with no extra research or portfolio construction costs.

The offering includes six risk profiles from Lonsec Active, six risk profiles from both Morningstar Core and Morningstar Active and an additional six from Zenith Active.

CFS said the portfolios have been developed in response to feedback from advisers seeking quality investment solutions at a lower cost.

"Through our new arrangements we're packaging up the best investment insights while at the same time helping clients save on fees paid for accessing the managed account structure and professional portfolio management, typically between 10-to-30 basis points per annum," CFS chief distribution officer Bryce Quirk said.

"Advisers also save valuable time and effort implementing and administering portfolio changes, allowing them to spend more time on working with clients to meet their goals."

Zenith manages around $3 billion in funds across managed accounts structures and has been running model portfolios for FirstChoice since 2009.

The Zenith Active managed accounts leverage underlying model portfolios that are designed to invest in the best active managers while staying resilient in volatility.

Lonsec has also collaborated with CFS for over a decade with model portfolio solutions. Lonsec chief investment officer Lukasz de Pourbaix said he is excited to now leverage this experience in a managed account solution.

"Advisers and investors are clearly embracing managed accounts and this partnership allows us to extend our model portfolio expertise via an implemented solution which will be affordable and accessible to a wider range of investors," de Pourbaix said.

Morningstar director of manager selection services Aman Ramrakha added that the launch echoes the industry's shift to transparency and efficiency.

"We've heard from advisers that they want easier ways to invest client funds in line with our independent manager research. Now they have a pathway to engage in those 'best ideas' from our research team," Ramrakha said.

"Advisers can now select the best solution for their practice, whether using our research to construct their own portfolios, or investing in our best ideas pre-packaged for them - all while offering full transparency to their clients."