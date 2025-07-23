Cbus closes corporate super plan

Cbus will close the AME Systems Corporate Super plan and transition members to Cbus Industry Super, effective 1 September 2025.

As a result, members will see changes to their insurance cover.

"As per the agreement between AME, Cbus Super and the insurer, TAL, due to membership falling below the required threshold, Cbus Corporate Super through AME will no longer be provided and your super will automatically transfer to Cbus Industry Super on 1 September 2025," Cbus told members.

In moving to Cbus Industry Super, members will see any insurance cover they have be converted from a multiple of their salary to a number of units.

Cbus said units represent a specific dollar amount of cover based on age.

The amount of cover will be rounded up to the next whole unit cover based on the amount of cover members hold in Cbus Corporate Super on 31 August 2025.

Cbus confirmed that the change will mean members should receive "at least the same amount of cover".

"If you have Income Protection cover within Cbus Corporate Super, the cover provided within Cbus Industry Super will have the same benefit and waiting period as your current cover," Cbus said.

"In line with the terms of the policy of insurance Cbus has with our insurer, TAL Life Limited, any increased portion of cover caused by the rounding up of units will be New Events Cover only until Active Employment is met for 10 consecutive days."

Additionally, the cost of insurance will increase as Cbus said the significant discount that Corporate Super members receive will no longer apply.

"The automatic cover limits that apply in Cbus Corporate Super will no longer apply. The overall maximum cover limits for Cbus Industry Super will apply to your transferred cover," the super fund said.