Causeway PM, H&G form joint venture

Causeway will manage a large pool of investor funds through a strategic joint venture with ASX-listed Hancock and Gore (H&G) and introduce its offerings to the Australian market.

The H&G Causeway Dynamic Credit Fund looks to offer a streamlined mechanism for borrowers aiming to pursue expansion opportunities or navigate challenging illiquid capital markets, due to their size, industry, cashflow profile, or asset-light nature.

Causeway said the launch is part of its growth strategy and explained the fund will engage in direct lending as well as the purchase of existing loans and loan portfolios that may require restructuring expertise.​

Additionally, the fund will be actively managed and maintain a disciplined, rigorous investment approach, it added.

Causeway is an established participant in the private debt space, with a particular focus on direct lending to middle-market corporates.

Meanwhile, H&G actively invests in small to medium-sized operating businesses that have sustainable competitive advantages and strong growth prospects.

Causeway founder and director Mike Davis said the firm is delighted to work alongside the H&G team.

He added the timing of the fund launch in Australia is optimal, as investors look for increased exposure to the broadening private debt asset class.

"Hancock and Gore's deep equity investment expertise complements Causeway's credit assessment and debt management skills that we believe investors will value as exposures to the private debt asset class accelerate," he said.

"This joint venture is the first of a number in the pipeline for Causeway. As part of our growth strategy, we will continue to build new fund partnerships with suitable partners."

H&G executive chair Sandy Beard added the firm believes access to debt funding provided by Causeway is invaluable to medium-sized companies, "particularly at this stage of the economic cycle."

"The Causeway experience and approach to dealing with counterparties and experience in managing credit to deliver long-term investor returns is an important part of H&G's ongoing strategy," he said.

Causeway said it has managed over $1.6 billion of loans since its inception and has steadily accumulated approximately $600 million in funds under management (FUM) and funds under advice (FUA) since 2018.

It attributed FUM and FUA growth to servicing a small, select group of private, wholesale, and institutional investors. These investors include, super funds, foundations, family offices, wealth managers, platforms and high-net-worths.

Causeway confirmed it's currently seeking to broaden its coverage of wholesale investor groups including wealth management and financial advice firms.